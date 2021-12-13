Juho Kuosmanens Kupé nr 6 nominerad för en Golden Globe – här är alla nominerade
Juho Kuosmanens film kupé nr 6 fortsätter att göra succé. Nu är filmen nominerad för en Golden Globe för bästa icke-engelskspråkiga film.
Kupé nr 6 har tidigare fått Grand Prix-priset på filmfestivalen i Cannes, och den är också Finlands Oscarsbidrag.
Över 120 000 biobesökare har redan sett filmen på de finländska biograferna.
Golden Globe-galan hålls i Los Angeles den nionde januari.
Grand Prix i Cannes och nu Finlands Oscarsbidrag.
Här är alla Golden Globe-nominerade:
Bästa icke-engelskspråkiga film
Compartment no. 6, Kupé nr 6 - (Finland, Ryssland, Tyskland) (Sony Pictures Classics)
Drive my car - (Japan) (Janus Films)
The Hand of God - (Italien) (Netflix)
A Hero - (Frankrike, Iran) - (Amazon Studios)
Parallel Mothers (Spanien) - (Sony Pictures Classics)
Bästa dramafilm
Belfast - (Focus Features)
Coda - (Apple TV+)
Dune - (Warner Bros.)
King Richard - (Warner Bros.)
The Power of the Dog - (Netflix)
Bästa kvinnliga biroll
Caitrona Balfe - Belfast
Ariana Debose -West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ruth Negga - Passing
Bästa manliga biroll
Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan - Belfast
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - Coda
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Bästa kvinnliga skådespelare - komedi eller musikal
Marion Cotillard - Annette
Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence - Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone - Cruella
Rachel Zegler - West Side Story
Bästa manliga skådeseplare - komedi eller musikal
Leonardo Dicaprio - Don´t Look Up
Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick...Boom!
Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos - In the Heights
Bästa regissör
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve - Dune
Bästa manliga skådeselare i en dramafilm
Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Bästa kvinnliga skådeseplare i en dramafilm
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Bästa film - komedi eller musikal
Cyrano (MGM)
Don´t Look Up (Netflix)
Licorice pizza (MGM)
Tick, Tick...Boom! (Netflix)
West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)