Juho Kuosmanens Kupé nr 6 nominerad för en Golden Globe – här är alla nominerade

En leende Seidi Haarla på väg att stiga ombord på ett tåg.
Seidi Haarla i Kupé nr 6.
Bild: Sami Kuokkanen, © Elokuvayhtiö Aamu 2021

Juho Kuosmanens film kupé nr 6 fortsätter att göra succé. Nu är filmen nominerad för en Golden Globe för bästa icke-engelskspråkiga film.

Kupé nr 6 har tidigare fått Grand Prix-priset på filmfestivalen i Cannes, och den är också Finlands Oscarsbidrag.

Över 120 000 biobesökare har redan sett filmen på de finländska biograferna.

Golden Globe-galan hålls i Los Angeles den nionde januari.

Filmregissören Juho Kuosmanen står vid en blå vägg och ser rakt in i kameran.

Juho Kuosmanen om Kupé nr 6 - "Om en film innehåller ett tåg så är det aldrig en helt dålig film”

Grand Prix i Cannes och nu Finlands Oscarsbidrag.

Här är alla Golden Globe-nominerade:

Bästa icke-engelskspråkiga film

  • Compartment no. 6, Kupé nr 6 - (Finland, Ryssland, Tyskland) (Sony Pictures Classics)

  • Drive my car - (Japan) (Janus Films)

  • The Hand of God - (Italien) (Netflix)

  • A Hero - (Frankrike, Iran) - (Amazon Studios)

  • Parallel Mothers (Spanien) - (Sony Pictures Classics)

Bästa dramafilm

  • Belfast - (Focus Features)

  • Coda - (Apple TV+)

  • Dune - (Warner Bros.)

  • King Richard - (Warner Bros.)

  • The Power of the Dog - (Netflix)

Bästa kvinnliga biroll

  • Caitrona Balfe - Belfast

  • Ariana Debose -West Side Story

  • Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

  • Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

  • Ruth Negga - Passing

Bästa manliga biroll

  • Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar

  • Jamie Dornan - Belfast

  • Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

  • Troy Kotsur - Coda

  • Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Bästa kvinnliga skådespelare - komedi eller musikal

  • Marion Cotillard - Annette

  • Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

  • Jennifer Lawrence - Don’t Look Up

  • Emma Stone - Cruella

  • Rachel Zegler - West Side Story

Bästa manliga skådeseplare - komedi eller musikal

  • Leonardo Dicaprio - Don´t Look Up

  • Peter Dinklage - Cyrano

  • Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick...Boom!

  • Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza

  • Anthony Ramos - In the Heights

Bästa regissör

  • Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

  • Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

  • Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter

  • Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

  • Denis Villeneuve - Dune

Bästa manliga skådeselare i en dramafilm

  • Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

  • Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

  • Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

  • Will Smith - King Richard

  • Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Bästa kvinnliga skådeseplare i en dramafilm

  • Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

  • Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

  • Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

  • Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

  • Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Bästa film - komedi eller musikal

  • Cyrano (MGM)

  • Don´t Look Up (Netflix)

  • Licorice pizza (MGM)

  • Tick, Tick...Boom! (Netflix)

  • West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

