Oscarsgalan: Jane Campions västerndrama fick flest nomineringar – se hela listan på de potentiella Oscarsvinnarna

Den finska filmen Kupé nr 6 blev utan en nominering till bästa internationella film på Oscarsgalan.

Jane Campions västerndrama The Power of the Dog och Denis Villeneuves science fiction-epos Dune klarade sig bäst bland årets nomineringar, med 12 respektive 10 nomineringar var.

Nyzeeländska Campion skriver därmed Oscarshistoria, då hon blir den första kvinnan att nomineras två gånger för bästa regi. Den första nomineringen var för Pianot år 1994, för vilken hon vann för bästa manus.

Utöver för bästa regi nominerades Netflixproducerade The Power of the Dog också för bästa film, manus, klipp, musik, ljud och scenografi, och filmen fick skådespelarnomineringar för Benedict Cumberbatch, Kristen Dunst, Jesse Plemons och Kodi Smit-Mcphee.

Också Kenneth Branaghs självbiografiska Belfast och Steven Spielbergs nyfilmatisering av musikalen West Side Story klarade sig bra, med bland annat nomineringar för både bästa film och regi för bägge.

Skådespelarkategorierna innehöll flera av förhandsfavoriterna, såsom Will Smith som nominerades för sin roll som tennissystrarna Williams pappa i filmen King Richard och Kristen Stewart för sin roll som prinsessan Diana i Spencer.

Internationella filmer gör succé

Juho Kuosmanens tågdrama Kupé nr 6 var Finlands Oscarsbidrag, och hade goda chanser att bli nominerad. Filmen delade på Grand Prix på filmfestivalen i Cannes tidigare i år (med Asghar Farhadis A Hero), var med på Oscars shortlist, och fanns med bland Golden Globe-nomineringarna.

Finlands enda Oscarsnominering hittills är Aki Kaurismäkis Mannen utan minne, som nominerades i kategorin bästa utländska film år 2003 (Kaurismäki bojkottade galan i protest mot USA:s krig i Irak).

I år var kategorin ändå stenhård, med många bidrag av internationellt etablerade regissörer. De nominerade var Drive My Car från Japan, Flykt från Danmark, The Hand of God från Italien, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom från Bhutan och Världens värsta människa från Norge.

Kritikerrosade Drive My Car klarade sig bra också i övrigt, då filmen nominerades till bästa film, bästa regi och bästa manus. Att organisationen som delar ut Oscarsstatyetter, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, blivit mer internationell syns också i att norska Verdens verste menneske nominerades i manuskategorin.

Oscarsgalan hålls den 27 mars.