Oscarsgalan: Jane Campions västerndrama fick flest nomineringar – se hela listan på de potentiella Oscarsvinnarna

Uppdaterad 08.02.2022 16:44.
Benedict Cumberbatch på en häst.
Jane Campions The Power of the Dog kammade hem många nomineringar, bland annat för bästa film, bästa regi för nyzeeländska Jane Campion och för flera av skådespelarna, däribland Benedict Cumberbatch.
Den finska filmen Kupé nr 6 blev utan en nominering till bästa internationella film på Oscarsgalan.

Jane Campions västerndrama The Power of the Dog och Denis Villeneuves science fiction-epos Dune klarade sig bäst bland årets nomineringar, med 12 respektive 10 nomineringar var.

Nyzeeländska Campion skriver därmed Oscarshistoria, då hon blir den första kvinnan att nomineras två gånger för bästa regi. Den första nomineringen var för Pianot år 1994, för vilken hon vann för bästa manus.

Utöver för bästa regi nominerades Netflixproducerade The Power of the Dog också för bästa film, manus, klipp, musik, ljud och scenografi, och filmen fick skådespelarnomineringar för Benedict Cumberbatch, Kristen Dunst, Jesse Plemons och Kodi Smit-Mcphee.

Också Kenneth Branaghs självbiografiska Belfast och Steven Spielbergs nyfilmatisering av musikalen West Side Story klarade sig bra, med bland annat nomineringar för både bästa film och regi för bägge.

Skådespelarkategorierna innehöll flera av förhandsfavoriterna, såsom Will Smith som nominerades för sin roll som tennissystrarna Williams pappa i filmen King Richard och Kristen Stewart för sin roll som prinsessan Diana i Spencer.

Internationella filmer gör succé

Juho Kuosmanens tågdrama Kupé nr 6 var Finlands Oscarsbidrag, och hade goda chanser att bli nominerad. Filmen delade på Grand Prix på filmfestivalen i Cannes tidigare i år (med Asghar Farhadis A Hero), var med på Oscars shortlist, och fanns med bland Golden Globe-nomineringarna.

Finlands enda Oscarsnominering hittills är Aki Kaurismäkis Mannen utan minne, som nominerades i kategorin bästa utländska film år 2003 (Kaurismäki bojkottade galan i protest mot USA:s krig i Irak).

I år var kategorin ändå stenhård, med många bidrag av internationellt etablerade regissörer. De nominerade var Drive My Car från Japan, Flykt från Danmark, The Hand of God från Italien, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom från Bhutan och Världens värsta människa från Norge.

Kritikerrosade Drive My Car klarade sig bra också i övrigt, då filmen nominerades till bästa film, bästa regi och bästa manus. Att organisationen som delar ut Oscarsstatyetter, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, blivit mer internationell syns också i att norska Verdens verste menneske nominerades i manuskategorin.

Oscarsgalan hålls den 27 mars.

Oscarsnomineringarna 2022

Bästa film

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Bästa regi

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Bästa manliga huvudroll

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick ... Boom!

Will Smith, Kind Richard

Denzel Washington, the Tragedy of Macbeth

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll

Jessica Chastain, Being the Ricardos

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallell Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Bästa manliga biroll

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, Power of the Dog

Bästa kvinnliga biroll

Jessie buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judy Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Bästa manus

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, David Sirota

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt och Joachim Trier

Bästa manus efter förlaga

Coda, Siân Heder

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi och Takamasa Oe

Dune, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Bästa foto

Dune

Nightmare alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Bästa klipp

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick Tick ... boom

Bästa internationella film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Danmark)

The Hand of God (Italien)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norge)

Bästa musik

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Bästa sång

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Somehow You Do, Four Good Days

Bästa animerade film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Lost Dragon

Bästa dokumentär

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Bästa kortfilmsdokumentär

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Bästa kortfilm

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Bästa animerade kortfilm

Affair of the art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Bästa ljud

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Bästa scenografi

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Power of the Dog

Bästa smink

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Bästa specialeffekter

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider Man No way home

Bästa kostym

Dune

Cyrano

Cruella

West Side Story

Nightmare Alley

