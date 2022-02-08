Oscarsgalan: Jane Campions västerndrama fick flest nomineringar – se hela listan på de potentiella Oscarsvinnarna
Den finska filmen Kupé nr 6 blev utan en nominering till bästa internationella film på Oscarsgalan.
Jane Campions västerndrama The Power of the Dog och Denis Villeneuves science fiction-epos Dune klarade sig bäst bland årets nomineringar, med 12 respektive 10 nomineringar var.
Nyzeeländska Campion skriver därmed Oscarshistoria, då hon blir den första kvinnan att nomineras två gånger för bästa regi. Den första nomineringen var för Pianot år 1994, för vilken hon vann för bästa manus.
Utöver för bästa regi nominerades Netflixproducerade The Power of the Dog också för bästa film, manus, klipp, musik, ljud och scenografi, och filmen fick skådespelarnomineringar för Benedict Cumberbatch, Kristen Dunst, Jesse Plemons och Kodi Smit-Mcphee.
Också Kenneth Branaghs självbiografiska Belfast och Steven Spielbergs nyfilmatisering av musikalen West Side Story klarade sig bra, med bland annat nomineringar för både bästa film och regi för bägge.
Skådespelarkategorierna innehöll flera av förhandsfavoriterna, såsom Will Smith som nominerades för sin roll som tennissystrarna Williams pappa i filmen King Richard och Kristen Stewart för sin roll som prinsessan Diana i Spencer.
Internationella filmer gör succé
Juho Kuosmanens tågdrama Kupé nr 6 var Finlands Oscarsbidrag, och hade goda chanser att bli nominerad. Filmen delade på Grand Prix på filmfestivalen i Cannes tidigare i år (med Asghar Farhadis A Hero), var med på Oscars shortlist, och fanns med bland Golden Globe-nomineringarna.
Finlands enda Oscarsnominering hittills är Aki Kaurismäkis Mannen utan minne, som nominerades i kategorin bästa utländska film år 2003 (Kaurismäki bojkottade galan i protest mot USA:s krig i Irak).
I år var kategorin ändå stenhård, med många bidrag av internationellt etablerade regissörer. De nominerade var Drive My Car från Japan, Flykt från Danmark, The Hand of God från Italien, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom från Bhutan och Världens värsta människa från Norge.
Kritikerrosade Drive My Car klarade sig bra också i övrigt, då filmen nominerades till bästa film, bästa regi och bästa manus. Att organisationen som delar ut Oscarsstatyetter, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, blivit mer internationell syns också i att norska Verdens verste menneske nominerades i manuskategorin.
Oscarsgalan hålls den 27 mars.
Oscarsnomineringarna 2022
Bästa film
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Bästa regi
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Bästa manliga huvudroll
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick ... Boom!
Will Smith, Kind Richard
Denzel Washington, the Tragedy of Macbeth
Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll
Jessica Chastain, Being the Ricardos
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallell Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Bästa manliga biroll
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, Power of the Dog
Bästa kvinnliga biroll
Jessie buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judy Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Bästa manus
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, David Sirota
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt och Joachim Trier
Bästa manus efter förlaga
Coda, Siân Heder
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi och Takamasa Oe
Dune, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
Bästa foto
Dune
Nightmare alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Bästa klipp
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick Tick ... boom
Bästa internationella film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Danmark)
The Hand of God (Italien)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norge)
Bästa musik
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Bästa sång
Be Alive, King Richard
Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
Down to Joy, Belfast
No Time to Die, No Time to Die
Somehow You Do, Four Good Days
Bästa animerade film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Lost Dragon
Bästa dokumentär
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Bästa kortfilmsdokumentär
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Bästa kortfilm
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Bästa animerade kortfilm
Affair of the art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Bästa ljud
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Bästa scenografi
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Power of the Dog
Bästa smink
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Bästa specialeffekter
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider Man No way home
Bästa kostym
Dune
Cyrano
Cruella
West Side Story
Nightmare Alley