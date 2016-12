Näthatet fortsatte efter Hannas död

Yesterday we took flowers and candles where a 28 year old guy was violently attacked by a racist group member after commenting something during their racist demonstration. He died two days ago due to internal brain bleeding. Nobody should get killed over their opinions and these racist groups should be criminalized. I can't be silent anymore and hide behind my computer, only commenting in social media. Im so happy to see how many more flowers have appeared after our small set last night. Come and meditate with us on the same spot et Elielinaukio, Helsinki, today 8 pm 🙏🏼 I made an event which you can find from Facebook under my yoga studio's page Pihasali - Joogaa Räjähtäneille! . #entrepreneurlife #yoginilife #stylistlife #jewelrydesigner #bosslady #bossbabe #girlboss #queenshit #stopviolence #stopracism #stopnazis #jimikarttunen #eirasismille #eiväkivallalle

