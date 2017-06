Mörka tiderna över – Erica Hjerpe tillbaka från USA med ny examen, teknik och skada

Perks of working with media at @eavaasa2017team , you have priority talking to great athletes, like my favourite steeple chase girl @camillarichardsson 😄 #ETCHVaasa #etch #vaasa2017 #trackandfield #sommarvasa

A post shared by Erica Hjerpe (@erica_hjerpe) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:44am PDT