Ligaprofilen Dave Spina tvingas lägga av – hjärnskakningar sätter stopp för karriären

After months of trying to recover, endless doctors appointments and physical/mental therapy sessions to get myself back to 100% to be able to play again this season, it has been diagnosed that my last concussion is career ending. Though I am sad to end in this manner, I am positive things will work out considering how lucky I am to have a loving wife and two beautiful children to pick me up on the days I want to be on the ice. Needing to provide is a task that I can not do alone and I am grateful to Caulfield Properties and Compass Real Estate for providing me an opportunity to work towards that continued responsibility. (So If you need a home in the Greater Boston area don’t be shy). I am very fortunate to have played as long as I have, have endless people to thank for helping me achieve the level and longevity in this wonderful sport, and never imagined it would provide, teach, and shape my life the way it has. What began as a passion only grew stronger as the years went by. The support from fans, teammates, and staff across the globe made the last 13 years interesting, exhilarating, challenging at times, but most of all fun. To my parents, I don’t know how you did it, and I hope I can figure out a way to be a fraction of the support system you two are. You both are like superheroes to me and I will forever strive to be like you. Thank you, thank you, thank you to anyone that crossed my path (the good and the bad) during my career, you’ve all had an impact on me and inspired me to become a better person.

A post shared by Dave Spina (@dave_spina) on Oct 1, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT