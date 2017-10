Badmintonspelaren Nanna Vainio avslutar elitsatsningen

✨Time for new challenges ✨ As many of you already know, I've decided to retire from international badminton. After many years of training hard, traveling a lot and pushing my limits, I've simply realized that I've had enough. I am proud of what I have achieved and how far I went coming from a country where badminton is not a big sport. I am happy that I've challenged myself by moving abroad and seeking knowledge and experiences from elsewhere throughout my whole career. It has not been easy but I've certainly enjoyed it, learned a lot and nothing that is worth it comes easily, right? 😊 I am now excited to start my professional career as a consultant at @cgi_fi 🔝Yet, I'm not completely throwing in the towel as I am still playing #Bundesliga🏸 in Germany and training and competing a little bit on local level in Finland. A #BigThankYou🙏🏻 to everyone who have helped me on the way and for all great chances I have been given. My parents especially ❤️ #retirement #badminton #newchapter

