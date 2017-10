Noora Räty med OS-glans i sinnet: "Går för guld"

😱 - Can’t wait to see how these mitts match with the Team Finland jersey at the 4-Nations Tournament in Tampa, Florida Nov 6-12 💯🔥 #Opt1k #goaliesonly #Thebest #Leijonat #roadtopyeongchang2018 #Repost @goaliesonly (@get_repost) ・・・ Ready to go for gold. 🇫🇮 @nooraty41

A post shared by Noora Raty (@nooraty41) on Oct 19, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT