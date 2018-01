Ankaret Dahlmeier avgjorde för Tyskland

A late attack by Laura Dahlmeier guarantees @skiverband the win in the dramatic women's relay in #RUH18 - @Fisiofficial gets into a fantastic 2nd place while @hannaaaoberg secures the third place for Sweden!



You can rewatch the entire race on: https://t.co/Z1cUg23KzH pic.twitter.com/fJZpqMtbCF