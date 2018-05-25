Så ser gymnasierankingen ut 2018 – Gymnasiet Grankulla Samskola bästa svenskspråkiga gymnasium

Här är listan på hur gymnasierna klarade studentexamen 2018. I år var det studenterna från Ressun Lukio i Helsingfors som hade det högsta medeltalet. Bästa svenskspråkiga gymnasium var Gymnasiet Grankulla Samskola.
Grani bäst i Svenskfinland
Gymnasiet Grankulla Samskola kom på femtonde plats i den nationella rankingen och var alltså det svenskspråkiga gymnasium där studenterna hade det högsta medeltalet i de fyra obligatoriska ämnena.
Också studenterna från Hangö gymnasium och Katedralskolan i Åbo skrev bra i år, de kom på en delad nittonde plats.
I hela landet var Ressun lukio i Helsingfors bäst, Etelä-Tapiolan lukio i Esbo kom på andra plats och Kulosaaren Lukio i Helsingfors kom trea. Av de tio bästa gymnasierna finns sju i huvudstadsregionen i år.
Se hela listan
Här nedan är hela gymnasielistan. Du kan söka på gymnasiets namn.
Du kan välja mellan att se en lista på alla gymnasier eller bara de svenskspråkiga gymnasierna.
Listan visar studenternas poängsumma i medeltal i studentexamens fyra obligatoriska ämnen och medeltalet i alla ämnen. En sjua motsvarar ett L, en sexa ett E och så vidare. Hela skalan hittar du längst ner i artikeln.
Pilarna visar om gymnasiet stigit eller sjunkit på topplistan.
|Gymnasium
|Oblig.
|Alla
|348. (11) Härmän lukio
28 studenter
|FI
|3,83
|3,77
|229. (2) Alajärven lukio
55 studenter
|FI
|4,22
|4,13
|268. (156) Alavuden lukio
62 studenter
|FI
|4,11
|3,99
|265. (80) Alppilan lukio
131 studenter
|FI
|4,12
|4,00
|372. (22) Apollon yhteiskoulu
38 studenter
|FI
|3,71
|3,57
|148. (4) Arkadian yhteislyseo
105 studenter
|FI
|4,38
|4,39
|32. (6) Kerttulin lukio
142 studenter
|FI
|4,88
|4,88
|348. (4) Askolan lukio
32 studenter
|FI
|3,83
|3,75
|165. (56) Elisenvaaran lukio
48 studenter
|FI
|4,33
|4,17
|378. (42) Espoon yhteislyseon lukio
61 studenter
|FI
|3,66
|3,63
|111. (52) Haukilahden lukio
82 studenter
|FI
|4,48
|4,43
|165. (79) Eurajoen lukio
54 studenter
|FI
|4,33
|4,21
|178. (11) Euran lukio
50 studenter
|FI
|4,31
|4,25
|129. (152) Evijärven lukio
18 studenter
|FI
|4,43
|4,30
|240. (19) Elimäen lukio
44 studenter
|FI
|4,19
|3,99
|384. (21) Tampereen teknillinen lukio
160 studenter
|FI
|3,59
|3,57
|255. (80) Forssan yhteislyseo
169 studenter
|FI
|4,14
|4,11
|229. (93) Martinlaakson lukio
124 studenter
|FI
|4,22
|4,21
|296. (91) Haapajärven lukio
45 studenter
|FI
|4,02
|3,95
|121. (3) Haapaveden lukio
29 studenter
|FI
|4,46
|4,28
|2. (1) Etelä-Tapiolan lukio
115 studenter
|FI
|5,86
|5,82
|281. (66) Sotungin lukio
85 studenter
|FI
|4,08
|4,03
|154. (8) Haminan lukio
90 studenter
|FI
|4,37
|4,31
|88. (56) Hankoniemen lukio
13 studenter
|FI
|4,54
|4,44
|386. (111) Harjavallan lukio
25 studenter
|FI
|3,58
|3,40
|246. (22) Haukiputaan lukio
98 studenter
|FI
|4,17
|4,13
|276. (157) Hausjärven lukio
22 studenter
|FI
|4,09
|4,04
|199. (127) Heinolan lukio
78 studenter
|FI
|4,27
|4,27
|15. (334) Heinäveden lukio
7 studenter
|FI
|5,18
|4,84
|72. (12) Helsingin luonnontiedelukio
185 studenter
|FI
|4,58
|4,50
|1. (1) Ressun lukio
151 studenter
|FI
|5,98
|5,98
|10. (4) Helsingin normaalilyseo
69 studenter
|FI
|5,41
|5,36
|85. (34) Helsingin ranskalais-suomalainen koulu
26 studenter
|FI
|4,55
|4,62
|4. (4) Helsingin Suomalainen Yhteiskoulu
120 studenter
|FI
|5,67
|5,54
|331. (63) Suomalais-venäläinen koulu
19 studenter
|FI
|3,91
|3,67
|101. (35) Helsingin kuvataidelukio
114 studenter
|FI
|4,50
|4,45
|30. (7) Sibelius-lukio
114 studenter
|FI
|4,89
|4,84
|380. (31) Helsingin Uuden yhteiskoulun lukio
36 studenter
|FI
|3,64
|3,60
|393. (11) Helsingin yhteislyseon lukio
37 studenter
|FI
|3,47
|3,42
|109. (45) Espoonlahden lukio
151 studenter
|FI
|4,49
|4,39
|30. (7) Herttoniemen yhteiskoulun lukio
102 studenter
|FI
|4,89
|4,88
|360. (3) Honkajoen lukio
14 studenter
|FI
|3,79
|3,84
|97. (30) Hyvinkään yhteiskoulun lukio
103 studenter
|FI
|4,51
|4,43
|339. (71) F.E. Sillanpään lukio
57 studenter
|FI
|3,85
|3,83
|363. (31) Hämeenlinnan lyseon lukio
130 studenter
|FI
|3,77
|3,78
|40. (-) Kaurialan lukio
172 studenter
|FI
|4,81
|4,76
|276. (45) Hankasalmen lukio
24 studenter
|FI
|4,09
|4,07
|391. (84) Hyvinkään yhteiskoulun lukion aikuislinja
10 studenter
|FI
|3,53
|3,55
|199. (140) Halikon lukio
67 studenter
|FI
|4,27
|4,16
|165. (206) Raudaskylän kristillinen opisto
3 studenter
|FI
|4,33
|4,20
|291. (182) Itä-Hämeen opisto
6 studenter
|FI
|4,04
|4,04
|361. (27) Karkun evankelinen opisto
8 studenter
|FI
|3,78
|3,70
|144. (140) Iin lukio
38 studenter
|FI
|4,40
|4,29
|117. (13) Iisalmen lyseo
115 studenter
|FI
|4,47
|4,51
|175. (30) Iitin lukio
32 studenter
|FI
|4,32
|4,35
|158. (119) Ikaalisten yhteiskoulun lukio
21 studenter
|FI
|4,35
|4,16
|127. (42) Ilmajoen lukio
49 studenter
|FI
|4,44
|4,43
|140. (56) Ilomantsin lukio
19 studenter
|FI
|4,41
|4,43
|323. (5) Imatran yhteislukio
99 studenter
|FI
|3,93
|3,88
|207. (91) Kyrönmaan lukio
34 studenter
|FI
|4,26
|4,13
|121. (187) Ivalon lukio
25 studenter
|FI
|4,46
|4,27
|218. (96) Jalasjärven lukio
37 studenter
|FI
|4,24
|4,19
|93. (58) Joensuun normaalikoulu
93 studenter
|FI
|4,52
|4,49
|28. (7) Joensuun lyseon lukio
128 studenter
|FI
|4,92
|4,90
|183. (138) Joensuun yhteiskoulun lukio
145 studenter
|FI
|4,30
|4,22
|156. (88) Joutsan lukio
16 studenter
|FI
|4,36
|4,32
|366. (14) Juankosken lukio
19 studenter
|FI
|3,76
|3,76
|148. (155) Juvan lukio
20 studenter
|FI
|4,38
|4,37
|323. (9) Jyväskylän Lyseon lukio
252 studenter
|FI
|3,93
|3,93
|22. (-) Jyväskylän normaalikoulu
93 studenter
|FI
|5,00
|4,92
|125. (29) Schildtin lukio
313 studenter
|FI
|4,45
|4,43
|294. (52) Jämsän lukio
74 studenter
|FI
|4,03
|3,97
|93. (18) Järvenpään lukio
219 studenter
|FI
|4,52
|4,52
|199. (138) Jurvan lukio
14 studenter
|FI
|4,27
|4,25
|111. (70) Juuan lukio
10 studenter
|FI
|4,48
|4,60
|331. (177) Jyväskylän aikuislukio
18 studenter
|FI
|3,91
|3,84
|344. (32) Joensuun lyseon lukion aikuislinja
26 studenter
|FI
|3,84
|3,81
|246. (25) Kalajoen lukio
79 studenter
|FI
|4,17
|4,07
|64. (3) Kalevan lukio
176 studenter
|FI
|4,60
|4,57
|27. (18) Kallion lukio
131 studenter
|FI
|4,95
|4,91
|158. (79) Kangasalan lukio
113 studenter
|FI
|4,35
|4,24
|286. (32) Kangasniemen lukio
20 studenter
|FI
|4,06
|4,01
|235. (192) Kankaanpään Yhteislyseo
85 studenter
|FI
|4,21
|4,11
|373. (3) Kannaksen lukio
141 studenter
|FI
|3,69
|3,62
|236. (140) Kannuksen lukio
29 studenter
|FI
|4,20
|4,16
|268. (63) Karhulan lukio
103 studenter
|FI
|4,11
|4,01
|240. (125) Karjaan lukio
35 studenter
|FI
|4,19
|4,12
|218. (152) Karkkilan lukio
39 studenter
|FI
|4,24
|4,21
|312. (130) Karstulan lukio
26 studenter
|FI
|3,96
|3,86
|129. (30) Kauhajoen lukio
46 studenter
|FI
|4,43
|4,36
|47. (14) Kauhavan lukio
49 studenter
|FI
|4,73
|4,60
|56. (19) Kauniaisten lukio
116 studenter
|FI
|4,68
|4,67
|162. (127) Kemijärven lukio
32 studenter
|FI
|4,34
|4,20
|294. (26) Kemin lyseon lukio
80 studenter
|FI
|4,03
|3,98
|273. (29) Keravan lukio ja aikuislukio
120 studenter
|FI
|4,10
|4,02
|187. (106) Keuruun lukio
33 studenter
|FI
|4,29
|4,27
|146. (90) Kiteen lukio
44 studenter
|FI
|4,39
|4,25
|210. (34) Kittilän lukio
19 studenter
|FI
|4,25
|4,24
|276. (145) Kiuruveden lukio
31 studenter
|FI
|4,09
|3,95
|210. (12) Lapuan lukio
70 studenter
|FI
|4,25
|4,21
|265. (19) Kokemäen lukio
22 studenter
|FI
|4,12
|4,09
|129. (66) Kosken lukio
28 studenter
|FI
|4,43
|4,38
|236. (32) Kotkan lyseo
146 studenter
|FI
|4,20
|4,18
|117. (33) Kouvolan Yhteislyseo
175 studenter
|FI
|4,47
|4,43
|218. (173) Kristiinankaupungin lukio
18 studenter
|FI
|4,24
|4,11
|82. (119) Kuhmoisten yhtenäiskoulun lukio
4 studenter
|FI
|4,56
|4,43
|101. (77) Kuhmon yhteislukio
23 studenter
|FI
|4,50
|4,57
|3. (2) Kulosaaren yhteiskoulu
111 studenter
|FI
|5,73
|5,64
|46. (8) Kuopion klassillinen lukio
188 studenter
|FI
|4,74
|4,73
|43. (16) Kuopion Lyseon lukio
117 studenter
|FI
|4,76
|4,73
|331. (23) Kallaveden lukio
133 studenter
|FI
|3,91
|3,90
|255. (96) Varkauden lukio
83 studenter
|FI
|4,14
|4,10
|111. (143) Kuortaneen lukio
25 studenter
|FI
|4,48
|4,36
|312. (208) Kurikan lukio
38 studenter
|FI
|3,96
|4,02
|47. (28) Kuusamon lukio
53 studenter
|FI
|4,73
|4,68
|162. (146) Kuusankosken lukio
88 studenter
|FI
|4,34
|4,32
|223. (91) Eiran aikuislukio
109 studenter
|FI
|4,23
|4,20
|223. (109) Tuusulan lukio
118 studenter
|FI
|4,23
|4,18
|361. (140) Kiimingin lukio
40 studenter
|FI
|3,78
|3,69
|244. (10) Vaskivuoren lukio
265 studenter
|FI
|4,18
|4,05
|301. (73) Kotkan aikuislukio
13 studenter
|FI
|4,00
|3,95
|363. (74) Kouvolan iltalukio
11 studenter
|FI
|3,77
|3,75
|335. (3) Varkauden lukion aikuislinja
4 studenter
|FI
|3,88
|3,88
|323. (32) Kuopion aikuislukio
18 studenter
|FI
|3,93
|3,91
|82. (11) Kolarin lukio
12 studenter
|FI
|4,56
|4,44
|389. (63) Lumon lukio
87 studenter
|FI
|3,56
|3,51
|317. (77) Kempeleen lukio
94 studenter
|FI
|3,95
|3,91
|192. (145) Laanilan lukio
90 studenter
|FI
|4,28
|4,23
|80. (54) Lahden lyseo
218 studenter
|FI
|4,57
|4,49
|9. (6) Lahden yhteiskoulun lukio
135 studenter
|FI
|5,42
|5,42
|38. (29) Tiirismaan lukio
96 studenter
|FI
|4,82
|4,68
|178. (54) Laihian lukio
35 studenter
|FI
|4,31
|4,26
|64. (84) Laitilan lukio
42 studenter
|FI
|4,60
|4,56
|319. (215) Lammin lukio
28 studenter
|FI
|3,94
|3,87
|192. (93) Lapinlahden Lukio ja Kuvataidelukio
48 studenter
|FI
|4,28
|4,22
|210. (121) Lappajärven lukio
13 studenter
|FI
|4,25
|4,10
|59. (22) Lappeenrannan lyseon lukio
144 studenter
|FI
|4,66
|4,62
|319. (75) Kimpisen lukio
128 studenter
|FI
|3,94
|4,00
|187. (159) Laukaan lukio
56 studenter
|FI
|4,29
|4,19
|72. (20) Lauttakylän lukio
46 studenter
|FI
|4,58
|4,52
|255. (70) Lauttasaaren yhteiskoulu
62 studenter
|FI
|4,14
|4,02
|252. (29) Lempäälän lukio
92 studenter
|FI
|4,15
|4,17
|386. (12) Leppävaaran lukio
58 studenter
|FI
|3,58
|3,58
|64. (90) Leppävirran lukio
28 studenter
|FI
|4,60
|4,56
|286. (40) Lieksan lukio
37 studenter
|FI
|4,06
|3,97
|223. (21) Limingan lukio
80 studenter
|FI
|4,23
|4,13
|268. (53) Lohjan yhteislyseon lukio
164 studenter
|FI
|4,11
|4,06
|255. (23) Novida ammattiopisto ja lukio
66 studenter
|FI
|4,14
|4,03
|308. (27) Loviisan lukio
17 studenter
|FI
|3,97
|3,90
|335. (46) Lahden yhteiskoulun aikuislukio
22 studenter
|FI
|3,88
|3,84
|344. (50) Kimpisen lukion aikuislinja
22 studenter
|FI
|3,84
|3,89
|323. (55) Liedon lukio
90 studenter
|FI
|3,93
|3,84
|290. (105) Kokkolan aikuislukio
36 studenter
|FI
|4,05
|3,94
|398. (117) Linnankosken lukio, aikuislinja
18 studenter
|FI
|3,34
|3,28
|148. (-) Lauttakylän lukion aikuislinja
2 studenter
|FI
|4,38
|4,38
|178. (225) Lohjan lukion aikuislinja
5 studenter
|FI
|4,31
|4,14
|335. (137) Kontiolahden lukio
66 studenter
|FI
|3,88
|3,90
|348. (294) Muonion lukio
9 studenter
|FI
|3,83
|3,76
|148. (94) Polvijärven lukio
28 studenter
|FI
|4,38
|4,34
|261. (94) Kaarinan lukio
99 studenter
|FI
|4,13
|4,07
|298. (2) Keminmaan lukio
42 studenter
|FI
|4,01
|3,92
|175. (52) Kaustisen musiikkilukio
26 studenter
|FI
|4,32
|4,30
|137. (181) Rautavaaran lukio
3 studenter
|FI
|4,42
|4,64
|261. (258) Utsjoen saamelaislukio
4 studenter
|FI
|4,13
|3,96
|334. (98) Vieremän lukio
11 studenter
|FI
|3,89
|3,82
|165. (159) Lahden Rudolf Steiner -koulu
46 studenter
|FI
|4,33
|4,28
|380. (7) Tampereen Rudolf Steiner -koulu
65 studenter
|FI
|3,64
|3,59
|199. (85) Enontekiön Erälukio
10 studenter
|FI
|4,27
|4,22
|383. (7) Oulun aikuislukio
110 studenter
|FI
|3,60
|3,57
|199. (28) Maunulan yhteiskoulu ja Helsingin matematiikkalukio
95 studenter
|FI
|4,27
|4,16
|252. (44) Merikarvian lukio
25 studenter
|FI
|4,15
|4,09
|146. (27) Mikkelin lukio
200 studenter
|FI
|4,39
|4,35
|298. (96) Kuopion taidelukio Lumit
116 studenter
|FI
|4,01
|3,98
|72. (3) Muhoksen lukio
48 studenter
|FI
|4,58
|4,48
|42. (11) Munkkiniemen yhteiskoulun lukio
144 studenter
|FI
|4,77
|4,69
|44. (12) Mynämäen lukio
68 studenter
|FI
|4,75
|4,77
|29. (102) Mäkelänrinteen lukio
156 studenter
|FI
|4,90
|4,89
|156. (92) Mäntsälän lukio
93 studenter
|FI
|4,36
|4,34
|158. (20) Mäntyharjun lukio
36 studenter
|FI
|4,35
|4,18
|93. (92) Mäntän lukio
32 studenter
|FI
|4,52
|4,43
|399. (-) Mikkelin etä- ja aikuislukio
15 studenter
|FI
|3,33
|3,32
|101. (35) Kärsämäen lukio
10 studenter
|FI
|4,50
|4,38
|137. (42) Reisjärven lukio
12 studenter
|FI
|4,42
|4,17
|223. (29) Utajärven lukio
13 studenter
|FI
|4,23
|4,08
|47. (52) Sipoon lukio
40 studenter
|FI
|4,73
|4,62
|111. (8) Vihdin lukio
150 studenter
|FI
|4,48
|4,40
|165. (124) Joroisten lukio
24 studenter
|FI
|4,33
|4,28
|101. (23) Kinnulan lukio
11 studenter
|FI
|4,50
|4,42
|129. (43) Naantalin lukio
95 studenter
|FI
|4,43
|4,35
|284. (175) Nakkilan lukio
23 studenter
|FI
|4,07
|4,17
|339. (24) Nilsiän lukio
23 studenter
|FI
|3,85
|3,74
|137. (45) Nivalan lukio
49 studenter
|FI
|4,42
|4,40
|199. (6) Nokian lukio
93 studenter
|FI
|4,27
|4,16
|165. (17) Nummi-Pusulan lukio
12 studenter
|FI
|4,33
|4,33
|91. (198) Nurmeksen lukio
27 studenter
|FI
|4,53
|4,45
|252. (104) Nurmijärven yhteiskoulun lukio
69 studenter
|FI
|4,15
|4,14
|53. (13) Nousiaisten lukio
75 studenter
|FI
|4,70
|4,60
|344. (85) Nurmon lukio
76 studenter
|FI
|3,84
|3,88
|207. (77) Oulunsalon lukio
59 studenter
|FI
|4,26
|4,20
|301. (38) Erkko-lukio
50 studenter
|FI
|4,00
|3,99
|255. (119) Oriveden lukio
51 studenter
|FI
|4,14
|4,06
|298. (51) Oulaisten lukio
38 studenter
|FI
|4,01
|3,89
|12. (-) Oulunkylän yhteiskoulu
120 studenter
|FI
|5,38
|5,34
|18. (7) Oulun lyseon lukio
158 studenter
|FI
|5,11
|5,08
|26. (4) Oulun normaalikoulu
72 studenter
|FI
|4,97
|4,81
|56. (2) Oulun suomalaisen yhteiskoulun lukio
129 studenter
|FI
|4,68
|4,67
|281. (105) Outokummun lukio
18 studenter
|FI
|4,08
|4,01
|41. (32) Kastellin lukio
170 studenter
|FI
|4,80
|4,77
|71. (4) Madetojan musiikkilukio
87 studenter
|FI
|4,59
|4,57
|210. (5) Ounasvaaran lukio
140 studenter
|FI
|4,25
|4,22
|165. (61) Paimion lukio
63 studenter
|FI
|4,33
|4,25
|38. (4) Paltamon lukio
14 studenter
|FI
|4,82
|4,75
|192. (68) Parikkalan lukio
14 studenter
|FI
|4,28
|4,28
|339. (108) Parkanon lukio
23 studenter
|FI
|3,85
|3,82
|91. (163) Pellon lukio
17 studenter
|FI
|4,53
|4,50
|88. (24) Perniön lukio
26 studenter
|FI
|4,54
|4,52
|276. (45) Pieksämäen lukio
53 studenter
|FI
|4,09
|4,05
|223. (51) Pielaveden lukio
20 studenter
|FI
|4,23
|4,12
|183. (47) Pietarsaaren lukio
22 studenter
|FI
|4,30
|4,06
|304. (15) Hatanpään lukio
80 studenter
|FI
|3,98
|3,91
|88. (127) Pohjois-Haagan yhteiskoulu
94 studenter
|FI
|4,54
|4,53
|371. (8) Helsingin medialukio
152 studenter
|FI
|3,72
|3,70
|328. (15) Pohjois-Tapiolan lukio
101 studenter
|FI
|3,92
|3,90
|199. (109) Pomarkun lukio
31 studenter
|FI
|4,27
|4,31
|165. (71) Porin lyseon lukio
130 studenter
|FI
|4,33
|4,30
|97. (75) Porin suomalaisen yhteislyseon lukio
184 studenter
|FI
|4,51
|4,45
|246. (6) Linnankosken lukio
142 studenter
|FI
|4,17
|4,08
|276. (101) Pudasjärven lukio
23 studenter
|FI
|4,09
|3,96
|356. (102) Punkalaitumen lukio
12 studenter
|FI
|3,81
|3,82
|6. (4) Puolalanmäen lukio
150 studenter
|FI
|5,51
|5,41
|323. (118) Pyhäjärven lukio
29 studenter
|FI
|3,93
|3,79
|109. (281) Pälkäneen lukio
20 studenter
|FI
|4,49
|4,33
|64. (35) Siikalatvan lukio
17 studenter
|FI
|4,60
|4,51
|236. (119) Petäjäveden lukio
20 studenter
|FI
|4,20
|4,27
|64. (111) Parolan lukio
45 studenter
|FI
|4,60
|4,61
|101. (97) Porkkalan lukio
67 studenter
|FI
|4,50
|4,42
|281. (54) Pihtiputaan lukio
33 studenter
|FI
|4,08
|4,01
|369. (26) Helsingin kielilukio
118 studenter
|FI
|3,74
|3,70
|72. (12) Posion lukio
10 studenter
|FI
|4,58
|4,49
|148. (83) Padasjoen lukio
23 studenter
|FI
|4,38
|4,29
|178. (162) Puolangan lukio
13 studenter
|FI
|4,31
|4,29
|363. (4) Pateniemen lukio
50 studenter
|FI
|3,77
|3,68
|375. (239) Porin aikuislukio
8 studenter
|FI
|3,67
|3,63
|400. (6) Pyhäselän lukio
15 studenter
|FI
|3,32
|3,25
|356. (35) Hämeenlinnan lyseon lukion aikuislinja
29 studenter
|FI
|3,81
|3,73
|303. (34) Pirkkalan yhteislukio
50 studenter
|FI
|3,99
|3,93
|72. (217) Savonlinnan aikuislukio
3 studenter
|FI
|4,58
|4,58
|199. (152) Perhon lukio
12 studenter
|FI
|4,27
|4,26
|229. (8) Paraisten lukio
22 studenter
|FI
|4,22
|4,09
|335. (24) Pyhäjoen lukio
28 studenter
|FI
|3,88
|3,90
|401. (5) Pirkanmaan aikuislukio
10 studenter
|FI
|3,30
|3,30
|304. (189) Sievin lukio
31 studenter
|FI
|3,98
|3,97
|244. (10) Raahen lukio
100 studenter
|FI
|4,18
|4,12
|284. (136) Raision lukio
95 studenter
|FI
|4,07
|4,04
|127. (46) Rajamäen lukio
43 studenter
|FI
|4,44
|4,38
|319. (36) Rantasalmen lukio
17 studenter
|FI
|3,94
|3,99
|210. (15) Rauman Lyseon lukio
157 studenter
|FI
|4,25
|4,19
|344. (76) Rautalammin lukio
25 studenter
|FI
|3,84
|3,79
|148. (79) Riihimäen lukio
125 studenter
|FI
|4,38
|4,37
|192. (92) Lyseonpuiston lukio
127 studenter
|FI
|4,28
|4,17
|370. (67) Helsingin Rudolf Steiner -koulu
71 studenter
|FI
|3,73
|3,68
|250. (105) Ruoveden lukio
29 studenter
|FI
|4,16
|4,03
|229. (24) Siikajoen lukio
25 studenter
|FI
|4,22
|4,14
|367. (41) Rovaniemen aikuislukio
3 studenter
|FI
|3,75
|3,61
|129. (7) Ranuan lukio
15 studenter
|FI
|4,43
|4,53
|304. (6) Ristiinan yhtenäiskoulu ja lukio
21 studenter
|FI
|3,98
|3,86
|395. (19) Riihimäen aikuislukio
7 studenter
|FI
|3,42
|3,42
|61. (333) Rautjärven lukio
16 studenter
|FI
|4,63
|4,49
|187. (28) Saarijärven lukio
24 studenter
|FI
|4,29
|4,28
|101. (114) Sammon keskuslukio
183 studenter
|FI
|4,50
|4,42
|64. (32) Savitaipaleen lukio
23 studenter
|FI
|4,60
|4,56
|273. (33) Savonlinnan lyseon lukio
105 studenter
|FI
|4,10
|4,10
|192. (86) Seinäjoen lukio
197 studenter
|FI
|4,28
|4,22
|268. (7) Siilinjärven lukio
72 studenter
|FI
|4,11
|4,08
|319. (165) Sodankylän lukio
37 studenter
|FI
|3,94
|3,77
|236. (137) Someron lukio
39 studenter
|FI
|4,20
|4,10
|101. (84) Sonkajärven lukio
13 studenter
|FI
|4,50
|4,36
|296. (65) Sotkamon lukio
80 studenter
|FI
|4,02
|4,02
|117. (227) Suomussalmen lukio
28 studenter
|FI
|4,47
|4,31
|240. (23) Suonenjoen lukio
18 studenter
|FI
|4,19
|4,12
|265. (191) Sysmän Lukio
19 studenter
|FI
|4,12
|3,99
|85. (27) Säkylän seudun lukio
52 studenter
|FI
|4,55
|4,36
|328. (31) Hyvinkään Sveitsin lukio
103 studenter
|FI
|3,92
|3,92
|317. (81) Sallan lukio
10 studenter
|FI
|3,95
|3,76
|379. (39) Sulkavan lukio
12 studenter
|FI
|3,65
|3,59
|111. (20) Savonlinnan taidelukio
45 studenter
|FI
|4,48
|4,45
|348. (179) Simon lukio
16 studenter
|FI
|3,83
|3,85
|402. (30) Seinäjoen lukion aikuislinja
16 studenter
|FI
|3,23
|3,24
|392. (7) Vantaan aikuislukio
49 studenter
|FI
|3,48
|3,50
|5. (154) Savukosken lukio
2 studenter
|FI
|5,63
|5,67
|11. (7) Olarin lukio
103 studenter
|FI
|5,39
|5,28
|61. (17) Taavetin lukio
16 studenter
|FI
|4,63
|4,42
|187. (2) Tammerkosken lukio
140 studenter
|FI
|4,29
|4,23
|192. (13) Tampereen aikuislukio
46 studenter
|FI
|4,28
|4,26
|21. (6) Tampereen klassillinen lukio
129 studenter
|FI
|5,04
|5,01
|14. (4) Tampereen lyseon lukio
133 studenter
|FI
|5,30
|5,24
|85. (174) Tampereen yliopiston normaalikoulu
61 studenter
|FI
|4,55
|4,44
|23. (3) Tampereen yhteiskoulun lukio
219 studenter
|FI
|4,99
|4,94
|23. (9) Tapiolan lukio
140 studenter
|FI
|4,99
|4,95
|72. (76) Teuvan lukio
15 studenter
|FI
|4,58
|4,47
|144. (40) Tikkurilan lukio
290 studenter
|FI
|4,40
|4,31
|359. (33) Akaan lukio
40 studenter
|FI
|3,80
|3,77
|37. (354) Suomen kristillinen yhteiskoulu
9 studenter
|FI
|4,83
|4,71
|229. (70) Tornion yhteislyseon lukio
106 studenter
|FI
|4,22
|4,20
|339. (44) Merikosken lukio
63 studenter
|FI
|3,85
|3,75
|97. (25) Janakkalan lukio
67 studenter
|FI
|4,51
|4,39
|380. (18) Turun iltalukio
85 studenter
|FI
|3,64
|3,62
|101. (8) Turun klassillinen lukio
186 studenter
|FI
|4,50
|4,45
|390. (21) Turun lyseon lukio
55 studenter
|FI
|3,55
|3,58
|175. (51) Turun normaalikoulu
44 studenter
|FI
|4,32
|4,17
|72. (14) Turun Suomalaisen Yhteiskoulun lukio
203 studenter
|FI
|4,58
|4,57
|17. (8) Luostarivuoren lukio
105 studenter
|FI
|5,12
|5,07
|158. (12) Vammalan lukio
85 studenter
|FI
|4,35
|4,36
|7. (-) Helsingin yliopiston Viikin normaalikoulu
78 studenter
|FI
|5,48
|5,46
|13. (3) Töölön yhteiskoulun lukio
95 studenter
|FI
|5,33
|5,32
|367. (23) Etu-Töölön lukio
137 studenter
|FI
|3,75
|3,71
|240. (190) Toholammin lukio
31 studenter
|FI
|4,19
|4,11
|312. (93) Tohmajärven lukio
21 studenter
|FI
|3,96
|3,95
|140. (123) Tervolan lukio
17 studenter
|FI
|4,41
|4,36
|273. (125) Taivalkosken lukio
18 studenter
|FI
|4,10
|4,02
|388. (296) Tuusniemen lukio
7 studenter
|FI
|3,57
|3,63
|375. (27) Espoon aikuislukio
73 studenter
|FI
|3,67
|3,66
|356. (28) Töölön yhteiskoulun aikuislukio
83 studenter
|FI
|3,81
|3,81
|384. (-) Vaasan lyseon lukion aikuislinja
27 studenter
|FI
|3,59
|3,41
|268. (134) Väinö Linnan lukio
28 studenter
|FI
|4,11
|3,98
|72. (106) Uudenkaupungin lukio
44 studenter
|FI
|4,58
|4,50
|165. (165) Nastopolin lukio
42 studenter
|FI
|4,33
|4,24
|261. (42) Ulvilan lukio
76 studenter
|FI
|4,13
|4,09
|404. (58) Valkeakosken Tietotien aikuislukio
2 studenter
|FI
|3,13
|3,13
|121. (219) Vaalan lukio
13 studenter
|FI
|4,46
|4,36
|183. (19) Vaasan lyseon lukio
232 studenter
|FI
|4,30
|4,19
|223. (64) Valkeakosken Tietotien lukio
127 studenter
|FI
|4,23
|4,15
|286. (82) Helsingin aikuislukio
36 studenter
|FI
|4,06
|4,02
|140. (168) Vetelin lukio
24 studenter
|FI
|4,41
|4,38
|261. (109) Viherlaakson lukio
80 studenter
|FI
|4,13
|4,06
|328. (267) Viitasaaren lukio
33 studenter
|FI
|3,92
|3,94
|56. (307) Vimpelin lukio
22 studenter
|FI
|4,68
|4,51
|308. (72) Virolahden lukio
9 studenter
|FI
|3,97
|4,08
|162. (101) Virtain lukio
23 studenter
|FI
|4,34
|4,19
|64. (138) Vääksyn Yhteiskoulu
49 studenter
|FI
|4,60
|4,59
|393. (7) Vuosaaren lukio
52 studenter
|FI
|3,47
|3,46
|348. (4) Kaitaan lukio
79 studenter
|FI
|3,83
|3,74
|255. (20) Vesannon yhtenäiskoulun lukio
9 studenter
|FI
|4,14
|4,14
|397. (153) Kajaanin lukion aikuislinja
1 studenter
|FI
|3,38
|3,38
|192. (23) Valkealan lukio
49 studenter
|FI
|4,28
|4,25
|291. (89) Ylistaron lukio
14 studenter
|FI
|4,04
|3,99
|121. (231) Ylitornion yhteiskoulun lukio
21 studenter
|FI
|4,46
|4,33
|348. (50) Ylivieskan lukio
77 studenter
|FI
|3,83
|3,85
|286. (12) Ylöjärven lukio
119 studenter
|FI
|4,06
|3,99
|218. (154) Ähtärin lukio
36 studenter
|FI
|4,24
|4,19
|246. (17) Äänekosken lukio
80 studenter
|FI
|4,17
|4,12
|154. (98) Kokkolan suomalainen lukio
181 studenter
|FI
|4,37
|4,32
|308. (87) Otavan opisto
35 studenter
|FI
|3,97
|3,99
|60. (94) Englantilainen koulu
32 studenter
|FI
|4,65
|4,53
|93. (151) Lopen lukio
10 studenter
|FI
|4,52
|4,45
|207. (115) Muuramen lukio
40 studenter
|FI
|4,26
|4,17
|405. (200) Portaanpään kristillinen kansanopisto
1 studenter
|FI
|3,00
|2,80
|348. (50) Salon lukion aikuislinja
8 studenter
|FI
|3,83
|3,86
|403. (218) Kaarinan lukion aikuislinja
5 studenter
|FI
|3,14
|3,14
|395. (12) Porkkalan lukion aikuislinja
3 studenter
|FI
|3,42
|3,37
|348. (53) Klaukkalan aikuislukio
10 studenter
|FI
|3,83
|3,87
|8. (6) Kuninkaantien lukio
158 studenter
|FI
|5,46
|5,39
|63. (132) Itä-Suomen suomalais-venäläisen koulun lukio
37 studenter
|FI
|4,61
|4,65
|218. (82) Kajaanin lukio
157 studenter
|FI
|4,24
|4,14
|183. (76) Salon lukio
160 studenter
|FI
|4,30
|4,25
|312. (9) Järvenpään lukion aikuislinja
23 studenter
|FI
|3,96
|3,82
|373. (59) Nastopolin lukio, aikuislinja
25 studenter
|FI
|3,69
|3,71
|210. (120) Sotungin lukion aikuislinja
7 studenter
|FI
|4,25
|4,19
|32. (153) Björneborgs svenska samskola
13 studenter
|SWE
|4,88
|4,71
|129. (82) Borgå Gymnasium
74 studenter
|SWE
|4,43
|4,31
|51. (1) Brändö gymnasium
109 studenter
|SWE
|4,72
|4,60
|34. (16) Mattlidens gymnasium
130 studenter
|SWE
|4,85
|4,74
|97. (27) Ekenäs gymnasium
61 studenter
|SWE
|4,51
|4,39
|178. (54) Karleby svenska gymnasium
55 studenter
|SWE
|4,31
|4,11
|15. (8) Gymnasiet Grankulla samskola
83 studenter
|SWE
|5,18
|5,07
|19. (56) Hangö gymnasium
11 studenter
|SWE
|5,07
|4,87
|339. (15) Helsinge gymnasium
35 studenter
|SWE
|3,85
|3,50
|187. (91) Jakobstads gymnasium
100 studenter
|SWE
|4,29
|4,16
|117. (2) Karis-Billnäs gymnasium
22 studenter
|SWE
|4,47
|4,38
|44. (31) Kotka svenska samskola
18 studenter
|SWE
|4,75
|4,51
|53. (34) Kristinestads gymnasium
11 studenter
|SWE
|4,70
|4,24
|304. (145) Kyrkslätts gymnasium
45 studenter
|SWE
|3,98
|3,63
|229. (70) Kimitoöns gymnasium
28 studenter
|SWE
|4,22
|3,95
|250. (29) Lovisa Gymnasium
44 studenter
|SWE
|4,16
|4,08
|129. (14) Kronoby gymnasium
43 studenter
|SWE
|4,43
|4,31
|111. (64) Sibbo gymnasium
43 studenter
|SWE
|4,48
|4,26
|34. (17) Gymnasiet Lärkan
99 studenter
|SWE
|4,85
|4,70
|34. (8) Topeliusgymnasiet i Nykarleby
24 studenter
|SWE
|4,85
|4,59
|210. (25) Närpes gymnasium
53 studenter
|SWE
|4,25
|4,03
|52. (20) Pargas svenska gymnasium
56 studenter
|SWE
|4,71
|4,50
|291. (132) Gymnasiet i Petalax
35 studenter
|SWE
|4,04
|3,77
|82. (77) Pedersöre gymnasium
49 studenter
|SWE
|4,56
|4,46
|308. (29) Rudolf Steiner skolan i Helsingfors
15 studenter
|SWE
|3,97
|3,73
|125. (57) Svenska privatskolan i Uleåborg
22 studenter
|SWE
|4,45
|4,30
|53. (39) Svenska samskolan i Tammerfors
16 studenter
|SWE
|4,70
|4,52
|23. (2) Vasa övningsskola
80 studenter
|SWE
|4,99
|4,88
|165. (20) Korsholms gymnasium
57 studenter
|SWE
|4,33
|4,16
|129. (45) Virkby gymnasium
44 studenter
|SWE
|4,43
|4,15
|47. (32) Vörå samgymnasium
35 studenter
|SWE
|4,73
|4,55
|375. (18) Vasa svenska aftonläroverk
38 studenter
|SWE
|3,67
|3,56
|19. (10) Katedralskolan i Åbo
84 studenter
|SWE
|5,07
|4,83
|210. (121) Ålands lyceum
156 studenter
|SWE
|4,25
|4,24
|140. (100) Vasa gymnasium
45 studenter
|SWE
|4,41
|4,20
|80. (35) Tölö gymnasium
123 studenter
|SWE
|4,57
|4,36
|312. (107) Aurinkorannikon suomalainen lukio
7 studenter
|FI
|3,96
|4,09
Studentskalan
Studentskalan är följande, från bäst till sämst:
L - Laudatur (7)
E - Eximia (6)
M - Magna (5)
C - Cum laude (4)
B - Lubenter (3)
A - Approbatur (2)
I - Improbatur (0)
Läs också:
Så klarade sig gymnasierna i studentskrivningarna 2017
Så här klarade sig gymnasierna i studentskrivningarna 2016
Kolla hur gymnasierna klarade studentexamen 2015