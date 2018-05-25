 Hoppa till huvudinnehåll

Adam bröt nacken på en studsmatta - vann guld i Stafettkarnevalen nio månader senare

Så ser gymnasierankingen ut 2018 – Gymnasiet Grankulla Samskola bästa svenskspråkiga gymnasium

Publicerad 2018-05-25
Tre studentmössor på en prispall.
Tre studentmössor på en prispall. Bild: Miro Johansson / Yle studentexamen,studentskrivningar

Här är listan på hur gymnasierna klarade studentexamen 2018. I år var det studenterna från Ressun Lukio i Helsingfors som hade det högsta medeltalet. Bästa svenskspråkiga gymnasium var Gymnasiet Grankulla Samskola.

Grani bäst i Svenskfinland

Gymnasiet Grankulla Samskola kom på femtonde plats i den nationella rankingen och var alltså det svenskspråkiga gymnasium där studenterna hade det högsta medeltalet i de fyra obligatoriska ämnena.
Också studenterna från Hangö gymnasium och Katedralskolan i Åbo skrev bra i år, de kom på en delad nittonde plats.

I hela landet var Ressun lukio i Helsingfors bäst, Etelä-Tapiolan lukio i Esbo kom på andra plats och Kulosaaren Lukio i Helsingfors kom trea. Av de tio bästa gymnasierna finns sju i huvudstadsregionen i år.

Här nedan är hela gymnasielistan. Du kan söka på gymnasiets namn.
Du kan välja mellan att se en lista på alla gymnasier eller bara de svenskspråkiga gymnasierna.

Listan visar studenternas poängsumma i medeltal i studentexamens fyra obligatoriska ämnen och medeltalet i alla ämnen. En sjua motsvarar ett L, en sexa ett E och så vidare. Hela skalan hittar du längst ner i artikeln.

Pilarna visar om gymnasiet stigit eller sjunkit på topplistan.

GymnasiumOblig.Alla
348. (
11) Härmän lukio
28 studenter		FI3,833,77
229. (
2) Alajärven lukio
55 studenter		FI4,224,13
268. (
156) Alavuden lukio
62 studenter		FI4,113,99
265. (
80) Alppilan lukio
131 studenter		FI4,124,00
372. (
22) Apollon yhteiskoulu
38 studenter		FI3,713,57
148. (
4) Arkadian yhteislyseo
105 studenter		FI4,384,39
32. (
6) Kerttulin lukio
142 studenter		FI4,884,88
348. (
4) Askolan lukio
32 studenter		FI3,833,75
165. (
56) Elisenvaaran lukio
48 studenter		FI4,334,17
378. (
42) Espoon yhteislyseon lukio
61 studenter		FI3,663,63
111. (
52) Haukilahden lukio
82 studenter		FI4,484,43
165. (
79) Eurajoen lukio
54 studenter		FI4,334,21
178. (
11) Euran lukio
50 studenter		FI4,314,25
129. (
152) Evijärven lukio
18 studenter		FI4,434,30
240. (
19) Elimäen lukio
44 studenter		FI4,193,99
384. (
21) Tampereen teknillinen lukio
160 studenter		FI3,593,57
255. (
80) Forssan yhteislyseo
169 studenter		FI4,144,11
229. (
93) Martinlaakson lukio
124 studenter		FI4,224,21
296. (
91) Haapajärven lukio
45 studenter		FI4,023,95
121. (
3) Haapaveden lukio
29 studenter		FI4,464,28
2. (
1) Etelä-Tapiolan lukio
115 studenter		FI5,865,82
281. (
66) Sotungin lukio
85 studenter		FI4,084,03
154. (
8) Haminan lukio
90 studenter		FI4,374,31
88. (
56) Hankoniemen lukio
13 studenter		FI4,544,44
386. (
111) Harjavallan lukio
25 studenter		FI3,583,40
246. (
22) Haukiputaan lukio
98 studenter		FI4,174,13
276. (
157) Hausjärven lukio
22 studenter		FI4,094,04
199. (
127) Heinolan lukio
78 studenter		FI4,274,27
15. (
334) Heinäveden lukio
7 studenter		FI5,184,84
72. (
12) Helsingin luonnontiedelukio
185 studenter		FI4,584,50
1. (
1) Ressun lukio
151 studenter		FI5,985,98
10. (
4) Helsingin normaalilyseo
69 studenter		FI5,415,36
85. (
34) Helsingin ranskalais-suomalainen koulu
26 studenter		FI4,554,62
4. (
4) Helsingin Suomalainen Yhteiskoulu
120 studenter		FI5,675,54
331. (
63) Suomalais-venäläinen koulu
19 studenter		FI3,913,67
101. (
35) Helsingin kuvataidelukio
114 studenter		FI4,504,45
30. (
7) Sibelius-lukio
114 studenter		FI4,894,84
380. (
31) Helsingin Uuden yhteiskoulun lukio
36 studenter		FI3,643,60
393. (
11) Helsingin yhteislyseon lukio
37 studenter		FI3,473,42
109. (
45) Espoonlahden lukio
151 studenter		FI4,494,39
30. (
7) Herttoniemen yhteiskoulun lukio
102 studenter		FI4,894,88
360. (
3) Honkajoen lukio
14 studenter		FI3,793,84
97. (
30) Hyvinkään yhteiskoulun lukio
103 studenter		FI4,514,43
339. (
71) F.E. Sillanpään lukio
57 studenter		FI3,853,83
363. (
31) Hämeenlinnan lyseon lukio
130 studenter		FI3,773,78
40. (-) Kaurialan lukio
172 studenter		FI4,814,76
276. (
45) Hankasalmen lukio
24 studenter		FI4,094,07
391. (
84) Hyvinkään yhteiskoulun lukion aikuislinja
10 studenter		FI3,533,55
199. (
140) Halikon lukio
67 studenter		FI4,274,16
165. (
206) Raudaskylän kristillinen opisto
3 studenter		FI4,334,20
291. (
182) Itä-Hämeen opisto
6 studenter		FI4,044,04
361. (
27) Karkun evankelinen opisto
8 studenter		FI3,783,70
144. (
140) Iin lukio
38 studenter		FI4,404,29
117. (
13) Iisalmen lyseo
115 studenter		FI4,474,51
175. (
30) Iitin lukio
32 studenter		FI4,324,35
158. (
119) Ikaalisten yhteiskoulun lukio
21 studenter		FI4,354,16
127. (
42) Ilmajoen lukio
49 studenter		FI4,444,43
140. (
56) Ilomantsin lukio
19 studenter		FI4,414,43
323. (
5) Imatran yhteislukio
99 studenter		FI3,933,88
207. (
91) Kyrönmaan lukio
34 studenter		FI4,264,13
121. (
187) Ivalon lukio
25 studenter		FI4,464,27
218. (
96) Jalasjärven lukio
37 studenter		FI4,244,19
93. (
58) Joensuun normaalikoulu
93 studenter		FI4,524,49
28. (
7) Joensuun lyseon lukio
128 studenter		FI4,924,90
183. (
138) Joensuun yhteiskoulun lukio
145 studenter		FI4,304,22
156. (
88) Joutsan lukio
16 studenter		FI4,364,32
366. (
14) Juankosken lukio
19 studenter		FI3,763,76
148. (
155) Juvan lukio
20 studenter		FI4,384,37
323. (
9) Jyväskylän Lyseon lukio
252 studenter		FI3,933,93
22. (-) Jyväskylän normaalikoulu
93 studenter		FI5,004,92
125. (
29) Schildtin lukio
313 studenter		FI4,454,43
294. (
52) Jämsän lukio
74 studenter		FI4,033,97
93. (
18) Järvenpään lukio
219 studenter		FI4,524,52
199. (
138) Jurvan lukio
14 studenter		FI4,274,25
111. (
70) Juuan lukio
10 studenter		FI4,484,60
331. (
177) Jyväskylän aikuislukio
18 studenter		FI3,913,84
344. (
32) Joensuun lyseon lukion aikuislinja
26 studenter		FI3,843,81
246. (
25) Kalajoen lukio
79 studenter		FI4,174,07
64. (
3) Kalevan lukio
176 studenter		FI4,604,57
27. (
18) Kallion lukio
131 studenter		FI4,954,91
158. (
79) Kangasalan lukio
113 studenter		FI4,354,24
286. (
32) Kangasniemen lukio
20 studenter		FI4,064,01
235. (
192) Kankaanpään Yhteislyseo
85 studenter		FI4,214,11
373. (
3) Kannaksen lukio
141 studenter		FI3,693,62
236. (
140) Kannuksen lukio
29 studenter		FI4,204,16
268. (
63) Karhulan lukio
103 studenter		FI4,114,01
240. (
125) Karjaan lukio
35 studenter		FI4,194,12
218. (
152) Karkkilan lukio
39 studenter		FI4,244,21
312. (
130) Karstulan lukio
26 studenter		FI3,963,86
129. (
30) Kauhajoen lukio
46 studenter		FI4,434,36
47. (
14) Kauhavan lukio
49 studenter		FI4,734,60
56. (
19) Kauniaisten lukio
116 studenter		FI4,684,67
162. (
127) Kemijärven lukio
32 studenter		FI4,344,20
294. (
26) Kemin lyseon lukio
80 studenter		FI4,033,98
273. (
29) Keravan lukio ja aikuislukio
120 studenter		FI4,104,02
187. (
106) Keuruun lukio
33 studenter		FI4,294,27
146. (
90) Kiteen lukio
44 studenter		FI4,394,25
210. (
34) Kittilän lukio
19 studenter		FI4,254,24
276. (
145) Kiuruveden lukio
31 studenter		FI4,093,95
210. (
12) Lapuan lukio
70 studenter		FI4,254,21
265. (
19) Kokemäen lukio
22 studenter		FI4,124,09
129. (
66) Kosken lukio
28 studenter		FI4,434,38
236. (
32) Kotkan lyseo
146 studenter		FI4,204,18
117. (
33) Kouvolan Yhteislyseo
175 studenter		FI4,474,43
218. (
173) Kristiinankaupungin lukio
18 studenter		FI4,244,11
82. (
119) Kuhmoisten yhtenäiskoulun lukio
4 studenter		FI4,564,43
101. (
77) Kuhmon yhteislukio
23 studenter		FI4,504,57
3. (
2) Kulosaaren yhteiskoulu
111 studenter		FI5,735,64
46. (
8) Kuopion klassillinen lukio
188 studenter		FI4,744,73
43. (
16) Kuopion Lyseon lukio
117 studenter		FI4,764,73
331. (
23) Kallaveden lukio
133 studenter		FI3,913,90
255. (
96) Varkauden lukio
83 studenter		FI4,144,10
111. (
143) Kuortaneen lukio
25 studenter		FI4,484,36
312. (
208) Kurikan lukio
38 studenter		FI3,964,02
47. (
28) Kuusamon lukio
53 studenter		FI4,734,68
162. (
146) Kuusankosken lukio
88 studenter		FI4,344,32
223. (
91) Eiran aikuislukio
109 studenter		FI4,234,20
223. (
109) Tuusulan lukio
118 studenter		FI4,234,18
361. (
140) Kiimingin lukio
40 studenter		FI3,783,69
244. (
10) Vaskivuoren lukio
265 studenter		FI4,184,05
301. (
73) Kotkan aikuislukio
13 studenter		FI4,003,95
363. (
74) Kouvolan iltalukio
11 studenter		FI3,773,75
335. (
3) Varkauden lukion aikuislinja
4 studenter		FI3,883,88
323. (
32) Kuopion aikuislukio
18 studenter		FI3,933,91
82. (
11) Kolarin lukio
12 studenter		FI4,564,44
389. (
63) Lumon lukio
87 studenter		FI3,563,51
317. (
77) Kempeleen lukio
94 studenter		FI3,953,91
192. (
145) Laanilan lukio
90 studenter		FI4,284,23
80. (
54) Lahden lyseo
218 studenter		FI4,574,49
9. (
6) Lahden yhteiskoulun lukio
135 studenter		FI5,425,42
38. (
29) Tiirismaan lukio
96 studenter		FI4,824,68
178. (
54) Laihian lukio
35 studenter		FI4,314,26
64. (
84) Laitilan lukio
42 studenter		FI4,604,56
319. (
215) Lammin lukio
28 studenter		FI3,943,87
192. (
93) Lapinlahden Lukio ja Kuvataidelukio
48 studenter		FI4,284,22
210. (
121) Lappajärven lukio
13 studenter		FI4,254,10
59. (
22) Lappeenrannan lyseon lukio
144 studenter		FI4,664,62
319. (
75) Kimpisen lukio
128 studenter		FI3,944,00
187. (
159) Laukaan lukio
56 studenter		FI4,294,19
72. (
20) Lauttakylän lukio
46 studenter		FI4,584,52
255. (
70) Lauttasaaren yhteiskoulu
62 studenter		FI4,144,02
252. (
29) Lempäälän lukio
92 studenter		FI4,154,17
386. (
12) Leppävaaran lukio
58 studenter		FI3,583,58
64. (
90) Leppävirran lukio
28 studenter		FI4,604,56
286. (
40) Lieksan lukio
37 studenter		FI4,063,97
223. (
21) Limingan lukio
80 studenter		FI4,234,13
268. (
53) Lohjan yhteislyseon lukio
164 studenter		FI4,114,06
255. (
23) Novida ammattiopisto ja lukio
66 studenter		FI4,144,03
308. (
27) Loviisan lukio
17 studenter		FI3,973,90
335. (
46) Lahden yhteiskoulun aikuislukio
22 studenter		FI3,883,84
344. (
50) Kimpisen lukion aikuislinja
22 studenter		FI3,843,89
323. (
55) Liedon lukio
90 studenter		FI3,933,84
290. (
105) Kokkolan aikuislukio
36 studenter		FI4,053,94
398. (
117) Linnankosken lukio, aikuislinja
18 studenter		FI3,343,28
148. (-) Lauttakylän lukion aikuislinja
2 studenter		FI4,384,38
178. (
225) Lohjan lukion aikuislinja
5 studenter		FI4,314,14
335. (
137) Kontiolahden lukio
66 studenter		FI3,883,90
348. (
294) Muonion lukio
9 studenter		FI3,833,76
148. (
94) Polvijärven lukio
28 studenter		FI4,384,34
261. (
94) Kaarinan lukio
99 studenter		FI4,134,07
298. (
2) Keminmaan lukio
42 studenter		FI4,013,92
175. (
52) Kaustisen musiikkilukio
26 studenter		FI4,324,30
137. (
181) Rautavaaran lukio
3 studenter		FI4,424,64
261. (
258) Utsjoen saamelaislukio
4 studenter		FI4,133,96
334. (
98) Vieremän lukio
11 studenter		FI3,893,82
165. (
159) Lahden Rudolf Steiner -koulu
46 studenter		FI4,334,28
380. (
7) Tampereen Rudolf Steiner -koulu
65 studenter		FI3,643,59
199. (
85) Enontekiön Erälukio
10 studenter		FI4,274,22
383. (
7) Oulun aikuislukio
110 studenter		FI3,603,57
199. (
28) Maunulan yhteiskoulu ja Helsingin matematiikkalukio
95 studenter		FI4,274,16
252. (
44) Merikarvian lukio
25 studenter		FI4,154,09
146. (
27) Mikkelin lukio
200 studenter		FI4,394,35
298. (
96) Kuopion taidelukio Lumit
116 studenter		FI4,013,98
72. (
3) Muhoksen lukio
48 studenter		FI4,584,48
42. (
11) Munkkiniemen yhteiskoulun lukio
144 studenter		FI4,774,69
44. (
12) Mynämäen lukio
68 studenter		FI4,754,77
29. (
102) Mäkelänrinteen lukio
156 studenter		FI4,904,89
156. (
92) Mäntsälän lukio
93 studenter		FI4,364,34
158. (
20) Mäntyharjun lukio
36 studenter		FI4,354,18
93. (
92) Mäntän lukio
32 studenter		FI4,524,43
399. (-) Mikkelin etä- ja aikuislukio
15 studenter		FI3,333,32
101. (
35) Kärsämäen lukio
10 studenter		FI4,504,38
137. (
42) Reisjärven lukio
12 studenter		FI4,424,17
223. (
29) Utajärven lukio
13 studenter		FI4,234,08
47. (
52) Sipoon lukio
40 studenter		FI4,734,62
111. (
8) Vihdin lukio
150 studenter		FI4,484,40
165. (
124) Joroisten lukio
24 studenter		FI4,334,28
101. (
23) Kinnulan lukio
11 studenter		FI4,504,42
129. (
43) Naantalin lukio
95 studenter		FI4,434,35
284. (
175) Nakkilan lukio
23 studenter		FI4,074,17
339. (
24) Nilsiän lukio
23 studenter		FI3,853,74
137. (
45) Nivalan lukio
49 studenter		FI4,424,40
199. (
6) Nokian lukio
93 studenter		FI4,274,16
165. (
17) Nummi-Pusulan lukio
12 studenter		FI4,334,33
91. (
198) Nurmeksen lukio
27 studenter		FI4,534,45
252. (
104) Nurmijärven yhteiskoulun lukio
69 studenter		FI4,154,14
53. (
13) Nousiaisten lukio
75 studenter		FI4,704,60
344. (
85) Nurmon lukio
76 studenter		FI3,843,88
207. (
77) Oulunsalon lukio
59 studenter		FI4,264,20
301. (
38) Erkko-lukio
50 studenter		FI4,003,99
255. (
119) Oriveden lukio
51 studenter		FI4,144,06
298. (
51) Oulaisten lukio
38 studenter		FI4,013,89
12. (-) Oulunkylän yhteiskoulu
120 studenter		FI5,385,34
18. (
7) Oulun lyseon lukio
158 studenter		FI5,115,08
26. (
4) Oulun normaalikoulu
72 studenter		FI4,974,81
56. (
2) Oulun suomalaisen yhteiskoulun lukio
129 studenter		FI4,684,67
281. (
105) Outokummun lukio
18 studenter		FI4,084,01
41. (
32) Kastellin lukio
170 studenter		FI4,804,77
71. (
4) Madetojan musiikkilukio
87 studenter		FI4,594,57
210. (
5) Ounasvaaran lukio
140 studenter		FI4,254,22
165. (
61) Paimion lukio
63 studenter		FI4,334,25
38. (
4) Paltamon lukio
14 studenter		FI4,824,75
192. (
68) Parikkalan lukio
14 studenter		FI4,284,28
339. (
108) Parkanon lukio
23 studenter		FI3,853,82
91. (
163) Pellon lukio
17 studenter		FI4,534,50
88. (
24) Perniön lukio
26 studenter		FI4,544,52
276. (
45) Pieksämäen lukio
53 studenter		FI4,094,05
223. (
51) Pielaveden lukio
20 studenter		FI4,234,12
183. (
47) Pietarsaaren lukio
22 studenter		FI4,304,06
304. (
15) Hatanpään lukio
80 studenter		FI3,983,91
88. (
127) Pohjois-Haagan yhteiskoulu
94 studenter		FI4,544,53
371. (
8) Helsingin medialukio
152 studenter		FI3,723,70
328. (
15) Pohjois-Tapiolan lukio
101 studenter		FI3,923,90
199. (
109) Pomarkun lukio
31 studenter		FI4,274,31
165. (
71) Porin lyseon lukio
130 studenter		FI4,334,30
97. (
75) Porin suomalaisen yhteislyseon lukio
184 studenter		FI4,514,45
246. (
6) Linnankosken lukio
142 studenter		FI4,174,08
276. (
101) Pudasjärven lukio
23 studenter		FI4,093,96
356. (
102) Punkalaitumen lukio
12 studenter		FI3,813,82
6. (
4) Puolalanmäen lukio
150 studenter		FI5,515,41
323. (
118) Pyhäjärven lukio
29 studenter		FI3,933,79
109. (
281) Pälkäneen lukio
20 studenter		FI4,494,33
64. (
35) Siikalatvan lukio
17 studenter		FI4,604,51
236. (
119) Petäjäveden lukio
20 studenter		FI4,204,27
64. (
111) Parolan lukio
45 studenter		FI4,604,61
101. (
97) Porkkalan lukio
67 studenter		FI4,504,42
281. (
54) Pihtiputaan lukio
33 studenter		FI4,084,01
369. (
26) Helsingin kielilukio
118 studenter		FI3,743,70
72. (
12) Posion lukio
10 studenter		FI4,584,49
148. (
83) Padasjoen lukio
23 studenter		FI4,384,29
178. (
162) Puolangan lukio
13 studenter		FI4,314,29
363. (
4) Pateniemen lukio
50 studenter		FI3,773,68
375. (
239) Porin aikuislukio
8 studenter		FI3,673,63
400. (
6) Pyhäselän lukio
15 studenter		FI3,323,25
356. (
35) Hämeenlinnan lyseon lukion aikuislinja
29 studenter		FI3,813,73
303. (
34) Pirkkalan yhteislukio
50 studenter		FI3,993,93
72. (
217) Savonlinnan aikuislukio
3 studenter		FI4,584,58
199. (
152) Perhon lukio
12 studenter		FI4,274,26
229. (
8) Paraisten lukio
22 studenter		FI4,224,09
335. (
24) Pyhäjoen lukio
28 studenter		FI3,883,90
401. (
5) Pirkanmaan aikuislukio
10 studenter		FI3,303,30
304. (
189) Sievin lukio
31 studenter		FI3,983,97
244. (
10) Raahen lukio
100 studenter		FI4,184,12
284. (
136) Raision lukio
95 studenter		FI4,074,04
127. (
46) Rajamäen lukio
43 studenter		FI4,444,38
319. (
36) Rantasalmen lukio
17 studenter		FI3,943,99
210. (
15) Rauman Lyseon lukio
157 studenter		FI4,254,19
344. (
76) Rautalammin lukio
25 studenter		FI3,843,79
148. (
79) Riihimäen lukio
125 studenter		FI4,384,37
192. (
92) Lyseonpuiston lukio
127 studenter		FI4,284,17
370. (
67) Helsingin Rudolf Steiner -koulu
71 studenter		FI3,733,68
250. (
105) Ruoveden lukio
29 studenter		FI4,164,03
229. (
24) Siikajoen lukio
25 studenter		FI4,224,14
367. (
41) Rovaniemen aikuislukio
3 studenter		FI3,753,61
129. (
7) Ranuan lukio
15 studenter		FI4,434,53
304. (
6) Ristiinan yhtenäiskoulu ja lukio
21 studenter		FI3,983,86
395. (
19) Riihimäen aikuislukio
7 studenter		FI3,423,42
61. (
333) Rautjärven lukio
16 studenter		FI4,634,49
187. (
28) Saarijärven lukio
24 studenter		FI4,294,28
101. (
114) Sammon keskuslukio
183 studenter		FI4,504,42
64. (
32) Savitaipaleen lukio
23 studenter		FI4,604,56
273. (
33) Savonlinnan lyseon lukio
105 studenter		FI4,104,10
192. (
86) Seinäjoen lukio
197 studenter		FI4,284,22
268. (
7) Siilinjärven lukio
72 studenter		FI4,114,08
319. (
165) Sodankylän lukio
37 studenter		FI3,943,77
236. (
137) Someron lukio
39 studenter		FI4,204,10
101. (
84) Sonkajärven lukio
13 studenter		FI4,504,36
296. (
65) Sotkamon lukio
80 studenter		FI4,024,02
117. (
227) Suomussalmen lukio
28 studenter		FI4,474,31
240. (
23) Suonenjoen lukio
18 studenter		FI4,194,12
265. (
191) Sysmän Lukio
19 studenter		FI4,123,99
85. (
27) Säkylän seudun lukio
52 studenter		FI4,554,36
328. (
31) Hyvinkään Sveitsin lukio
103 studenter		FI3,923,92
317. (
81) Sallan lukio
10 studenter		FI3,953,76
379. (
39) Sulkavan lukio
12 studenter		FI3,653,59
111. (
20) Savonlinnan taidelukio
45 studenter		FI4,484,45
348. (
179) Simon lukio
16 studenter		FI3,833,85
402. (
30) Seinäjoen lukion aikuislinja
16 studenter		FI3,233,24
392. (
7) Vantaan aikuislukio
49 studenter		FI3,483,50
5. (
154) Savukosken lukio
2 studenter		FI5,635,67
11. (
7) Olarin lukio
103 studenter		FI5,395,28
61. (
17) Taavetin lukio
16 studenter		FI4,634,42
187. (
2) Tammerkosken lukio
140 studenter		FI4,294,23
192. (
13) Tampereen aikuislukio
46 studenter		FI4,284,26
21. (
6) Tampereen klassillinen lukio
129 studenter		FI5,045,01
14. (
4) Tampereen lyseon lukio
133 studenter		FI5,305,24
85. (
174) Tampereen yliopiston normaalikoulu
61 studenter		FI4,554,44
23. (
3) Tampereen yhteiskoulun lukio
219 studenter		FI4,994,94
23. (
9) Tapiolan lukio
140 studenter		FI4,994,95
72. (
76) Teuvan lukio
15 studenter		FI4,584,47
144. (
40) Tikkurilan lukio
290 studenter		FI4,404,31
359. (
33) Akaan lukio
40 studenter		FI3,803,77
37. (
354) Suomen kristillinen yhteiskoulu
9 studenter		FI4,834,71
229. (
70) Tornion yhteislyseon lukio
106 studenter		FI4,224,20
339. (
44) Merikosken lukio
63 studenter		FI3,853,75
97. (
25) Janakkalan lukio
67 studenter		FI4,514,39
380. (
18) Turun iltalukio
85 studenter		FI3,643,62
101. (
8) Turun klassillinen lukio
186 studenter		FI4,504,45
390. (
21) Turun lyseon lukio
55 studenter		FI3,553,58
175. (
51) Turun normaalikoulu
44 studenter		FI4,324,17
72. (
14) Turun Suomalaisen Yhteiskoulun lukio
203 studenter		FI4,584,57
17. (
8) Luostarivuoren lukio
105 studenter		FI5,125,07
158. (
12) Vammalan lukio
85 studenter		FI4,354,36
7. (-) Helsingin yliopiston Viikin normaalikoulu
78 studenter		FI5,485,46
13. (
3) Töölön yhteiskoulun lukio
95 studenter		FI5,335,32
367. (
23) Etu-Töölön lukio
137 studenter		FI3,753,71
240. (
190) Toholammin lukio
31 studenter		FI4,194,11
312. (
93) Tohmajärven lukio
21 studenter		FI3,963,95
140. (
123) Tervolan lukio
17 studenter		FI4,414,36
273. (
125) Taivalkosken lukio
18 studenter		FI4,104,02
388. (
296) Tuusniemen lukio
7 studenter		FI3,573,63
375. (
27) Espoon aikuislukio
73 studenter		FI3,673,66
356. (
28) Töölön yhteiskoulun aikuislukio
83 studenter		FI3,813,81
384. (-) Vaasan lyseon lukion aikuislinja
27 studenter		FI3,593,41
268. (
134) Väinö Linnan lukio
28 studenter		FI4,113,98
72. (
106) Uudenkaupungin lukio
44 studenter		FI4,584,50
165. (
165) Nastopolin lukio
42 studenter		FI4,334,24
261. (
42) Ulvilan lukio
76 studenter		FI4,134,09
404. (
58) Valkeakosken Tietotien aikuislukio
2 studenter		FI3,133,13
121. (
219) Vaalan lukio
13 studenter		FI4,464,36
183. (
19) Vaasan lyseon lukio
232 studenter		FI4,304,19
223. (
64) Valkeakosken Tietotien lukio
127 studenter		FI4,234,15
286. (
82) Helsingin aikuislukio
36 studenter		FI4,064,02
140. (
168) Vetelin lukio
24 studenter		FI4,414,38
261. (
109) Viherlaakson lukio
80 studenter		FI4,134,06
328. (
267) Viitasaaren lukio
33 studenter		FI3,923,94
56. (
307) Vimpelin lukio
22 studenter		FI4,684,51
308. (
72) Virolahden lukio
9 studenter		FI3,974,08
162. (
101) Virtain lukio
23 studenter		FI4,344,19
64. (
138) Vääksyn Yhteiskoulu
49 studenter		FI4,604,59
393. (
7) Vuosaaren lukio
52 studenter		FI3,473,46
348. (
4) Kaitaan lukio
79 studenter		FI3,833,74
255. (
20) Vesannon yhtenäiskoulun lukio
9 studenter		FI4,144,14
397. (
153) Kajaanin lukion aikuislinja
1 studenter		FI3,383,38
192. (
23) Valkealan lukio
49 studenter		FI4,284,25
291. (
89) Ylistaron lukio
14 studenter		FI4,043,99
121. (
231) Ylitornion yhteiskoulun lukio
21 studenter		FI4,464,33
348. (
50) Ylivieskan lukio
77 studenter		FI3,833,85
286. (
12) Ylöjärven lukio
119 studenter		FI4,063,99
218. (
154) Ähtärin lukio
36 studenter		FI4,244,19
246. (
17) Äänekosken lukio
80 studenter		FI4,174,12
154. (
98) Kokkolan suomalainen lukio
181 studenter		FI4,374,32
308. (
87) Otavan opisto
35 studenter		FI3,973,99
60. (
94) Englantilainen koulu
32 studenter		FI4,654,53
93. (
151) Lopen lukio
10 studenter		FI4,524,45
207. (
115) Muuramen lukio
40 studenter		FI4,264,17
405. (
200) Portaanpään kristillinen kansanopisto
1 studenter		FI3,002,80
348. (
50) Salon lukion aikuislinja
8 studenter		FI3,833,86
403. (
218) Kaarinan lukion aikuislinja
5 studenter		FI3,143,14
395. (
12) Porkkalan lukion aikuislinja
3 studenter		FI3,423,37
348. (
53) Klaukkalan aikuislukio
10 studenter		FI3,833,87
8. (
6) Kuninkaantien lukio
158 studenter		FI5,465,39
63. (
132) Itä-Suomen suomalais-venäläisen koulun lukio
37 studenter		FI4,614,65
218. (
82) Kajaanin lukio
157 studenter		FI4,244,14
183. (
76) Salon lukio
160 studenter		FI4,304,25
312. (
9) Järvenpään lukion aikuislinja
23 studenter		FI3,963,82
373. (
59) Nastopolin lukio, aikuislinja
25 studenter		FI3,693,71
210. (
120) Sotungin lukion aikuislinja
7 studenter		FI4,254,19
32. (
153) Björneborgs svenska samskola
13 studenter		SWE4,884,71
129. (
82) Borgå Gymnasium
74 studenter		SWE4,434,31
51. (
1) Brändö gymnasium
109 studenter		SWE4,724,60
34. (
16) Mattlidens gymnasium
130 studenter		SWE4,854,74
97. (
27) Ekenäs gymnasium
61 studenter		SWE4,514,39
178. (
54) Karleby svenska gymnasium
55 studenter		SWE4,314,11
15. (
8) Gymnasiet Grankulla samskola
83 studenter		SWE5,185,07
19. (
56) Hangö gymnasium
11 studenter		SWE5,074,87
339. (
15) Helsinge gymnasium
35 studenter		SWE3,853,50
187. (
91) Jakobstads gymnasium
100 studenter		SWE4,294,16
117. (
2) Karis-Billnäs gymnasium
22 studenter		SWE4,474,38
44. (
31) Kotka svenska samskola
18 studenter		SWE4,754,51
53. (
34) Kristinestads gymnasium
11 studenter		SWE4,704,24
304. (
145) Kyrkslätts gymnasium
45 studenter		SWE3,983,63
229. (
70) Kimitoöns gymnasium
28 studenter		SWE4,223,95
250. (
29) Lovisa Gymnasium
44 studenter		SWE4,164,08
129. (
14) Kronoby gymnasium
43 studenter		SWE4,434,31
111. (
64) Sibbo gymnasium
43 studenter		SWE4,484,26
34. (
17) Gymnasiet Lärkan
99 studenter		SWE4,854,70
34. (
8) Topeliusgymnasiet i Nykarleby
24 studenter		SWE4,854,59
210. (
25) Närpes gymnasium
53 studenter		SWE4,254,03
52. (
20) Pargas svenska gymnasium
56 studenter		SWE4,714,50
291. (
132) Gymnasiet i Petalax
35 studenter		SWE4,043,77
82. (
77) Pedersöre gymnasium
49 studenter		SWE4,564,46
308. (
29) Rudolf Steiner skolan i Helsingfors
15 studenter		SWE3,973,73
125. (
57) Svenska privatskolan i Uleåborg
22 studenter		SWE4,454,30
53. (
39) Svenska samskolan i Tammerfors
16 studenter		SWE4,704,52
23. (
2) Vasa övningsskola
80 studenter		SWE4,994,88
165. (
20) Korsholms gymnasium
57 studenter		SWE4,334,16
129. (
45) Virkby gymnasium
44 studenter		SWE4,434,15
47. (
32) Vörå samgymnasium
35 studenter		SWE4,734,55
375. (
18) Vasa svenska aftonläroverk
38 studenter		SWE3,673,56
19. (
10) Katedralskolan i Åbo
84 studenter		SWE5,074,83
210. (
121) Ålands lyceum
156 studenter		SWE4,254,24
140. (
100) Vasa gymnasium
45 studenter		SWE4,414,20
80. (
35) Tölö gymnasium
123 studenter		SWE4,574,36
312. (
107) Aurinkorannikon suomalainen lukio
7 studenter		FI3,964,09

Studentskalan

Studentskalan är följande, från bäst till sämst:

L - Laudatur (7)
E - Eximia (6)
M - Magna (5)
C - Cum laude (4)
B - Lubenter (3)
A - Approbatur (2)
I - Improbatur (0)

Illustration av en studentmössa och rosor. Text: Grattis.

Grattis till alla studenter våren 2018 - här är de!

Svenska Yle gratulerar alla som blir student i vår! Här publicerar vi namnen på vårens studenter från de svenskspråkiga gymnasierna våren 2018.

