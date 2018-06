Djokovic reste sig från underläge – 4-seedade Dimitrov utslagen

[20] @DjokerNole d. [13] #BautistaAgut 64 67 76 62 to reach 4R @rolandgarros for 9th straight year and 12th time in 14 years. Next: [30] @FerVerdasco (d. [4] #Dimitrov 76 62 64). #Djokovic leads H2H 10-4, winning last 5 but #Verdasco 3-2 on clay. Djokovic won 2007 RG 4R match.