Världsettan helt ny man efter regnavbrottet – Nadals jakt på elfte Franska öppna-titeln fortsätter

Rafael Nadal’s Match point today in his four set win over Diego Schwartzman from 🇦🇷! 👏🔥🎾



👉 Will anyone stop Rafa? ⬇️⬇️⬇️#tennis #news #channel



🎥 ( anti20213 ✅ ) @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/JmZ7pvRClk