Ilja Kovaltjuk återvänder till NHL – skriver på för tre år i "exalterat" Los Angeles Kings

After signing Ilya Kovalchuk to a new contract, we now show the #LAKings with a tentative roster of 20 (12/6/2) & projected cap hit of $76,320,227



That leaves LA with $3,179,773 in cap space, 3 roster spots, & 6 unsigned RFA's to consider this off seasonhttps://t.co/x9vsKlYzVY pic.twitter.com/1PceErE787