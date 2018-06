Fenomenet från Qatar löpte under 47 sekunder på långa häcken – slog Warholm med över en sekund i Paris

WOW🔥🔥🔥@almbrek96 has just become the second man in history to dip under the 47 second barrier in the men’s 400m hurdles. 46.98 (WL, AR, DLR) puts him second on the all-time list



“It’s amazing I’m so happy right now” - Samba



📷: @Diamond_League pic.twitter.com/OppmpJp3Y4