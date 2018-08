Finaldags för Kontinen och Peers! Också superlöftet Tsitsipas ska spela final – mot Rafael Nadal

History will be made 🔥.



Rafael Nadal can become the fourth player in the Open Era to lift 80 🏆, while #NextGenATP 🇬🇷 Stefanos Tsitsipas goes for his fifth straight Top 10 win to claim tour-level 🏆 #⃣1⃣.



Who's your pick?



Read Preview ➡️ https://t.co/4IfjcH6QoH pic.twitter.com/aKfQIBtsvh