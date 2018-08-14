Bil kraschade in i säkerhetsbarriär utanför parlamentet i London - flera personer skadades

Ett antal fotgängare har skadats i London då en bil kraschat in i säkerhetsbarriären utanför parlamentsbyggnaden, uppger polisen.
At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 14, 2018
Den man som körde bilen har gripits.
Breaking: Big armed police response to car which has cashed into Parliament barriers we are now being moved back pic.twitter.com/rYAqExq6rn— Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) August 14, 2018
Metrostationen Westminster nära parlamentet har stängts, uppger polisen.
Artikeln uppdateras.