Bil kraschade in i säkerhetsbarriär utanför parlamentet i London - flera personer skadades

Publicerad . Uppdaterad

Ett antal fotgängare har skadats i London då en bil kraschat in i säkerhetsbarriären utanför parlamentsbyggnaden, uppger polisen.

Den man som körde bilen har gripits.

Metrostationen Westminster nära parlamentet har stängts, uppger polisen.

Artikeln uppdateras.

