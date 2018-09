Nu är det klart – Räikkönen slutar på Ferrari och börjar köra för Sauber

✒️ #WelcomeKimi 🖋️



We're delighted to announce that #kimi7 will be joining us for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.



Read all about it here: https://t.co/VxDuSDHAbY#F1 #alfaromeosauberf1team @F1 pic.twitter.com/7ho5c7EcRj