Rantanen och Aho har rivstartat – rekordlånga poängsviter av ungtupparna

Mikko Rantanen and Sebastian Aho became the first Finnish-born players to begin the season with a point in each of their team’s first eight games, besting the previous marks of Jari Kurri in 1992-93 (3-9—12 w/LAK) and Risto Siltanen in 1984-85 (2-8—10 w/ HFD). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/vzJRlbr2Eg