Kampen går vidare trots svenska chockbeskedet – Finlands OS-dröm lever: "Vill visa att vi är besvikna"

View this post on Instagram

Today we have a big and heavy-hearted announcement to make. Team Surprise will no longer be competing and will sadly be coming to an end. This is a decision that has grown over the past few years and it has not been a easy one. We are one of the most successful teams in the history of synchro, with the most World Championship medals. We are very proud of what Team Surprise stands for and what we as a team have done for the sport. Andrea and us, have all wanted to challenge the sport and dare to test the limits to see how far we can go. We have not always chosen the easy way. You can read more about our decision and continued work on Skatesweden's channels. Andrea, you have always been a big inspiration to us! You have taught us how to act, not only on the ice but even in all that we do outside of our time as athletes. You have been there for us 24/7 and you are an extra mother to each and every one of us. We can’t thank you enough for everything you have done and taught us and we will be taking these skills and all the special memories with us through the rest of our lives. We love you! We want to thank all of you who have given us continued love and support throughout the years and we hope we have given you something to aspire to. Believe in yourselves and dare to test your boundaries. Nothing is impossible. KÄRLEK, STYRKA, ICHIBAN #skatesweden ⛸🇸🇪♥️