Både Rinnekangas och Rukajärvi knep medalj i X Games – svenska snöskoterproffset ”lurade döden med några centimeter”

When you cheat death by a few inches... Very happy to walk away from this gnarly crash with only some bruised ribs. Somehow the one ramp was throwing me sideways really bad and made me slip off my lever and loose my grip of the handlebar... This month has for sure been a rough one for me going into @xgames and this was definitely not the outcome I was looking for... But thank you to everyone of you who sent me messages and well wishes and big thanks to X-games and their medical support for making us riders feel safe ❤️🙏🏻💯 #XGames #Aspen #Snowmobile