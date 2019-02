”För mycket, för tidigt och för ensidigt” – ryggont skrämmer, men går oftast att undvika

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes you have to take one step back, to take two steps foward. This time I had to take a few more. 😢No start of the season for me this weekend, cramps in my back turned out to be two prolapsed discs which are pushing on my nervs. After two weeks of rest and rehab, I'm on my way back again. I'm taking it day by day to let my body decide what I can/can't do, hoping I will be back soon! 👊🏼