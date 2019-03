Dominanten Kobayashi vann igen – upp jämnsides med Janne Ahonen

#SkiJumping 🎿Ryoyu Kobayashi (12) becomes the fourth ski jumper to win at least 12 individual World Cup events in a single season, after Peter Prevc (15 in 2015/16), Gregor Schlierenzauer (13 in 2008/09) and Janne Ahonen (12 in 2004/05). 🥇🇯🇵