”Jag var lat och kanske lite för tjock”: Teemu Pukki såg sig i spegeln och skärpte sig – sedan tog han England med storm.

👏 Teemu Pukki is not only a goal machine but he's also been a creator in @NorwichCityFC's stunning season.



⚽️ 24 goals

👌 9 assists



🔥 That's more than any other player in English football's top four tiers so no surprise he's up for Championship player of the season!#NCFC pic.twitter.com/wim6FcuQ4c