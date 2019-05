Simona Halep gjorde sin andra "dubbelbagel" i Madrid – nollade motståndaren och avancerar till kvartsfinal för femte gången på sex år

The first QF at the #MMOpen is set: 2-time champion Simona #Halep will face Miami winner Ash #Barty.



Halep crushed Kuzmova 6-0, 6-0, while Barty came back from a set down to beat Putintseva, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. pic.twitter.com/qyGe1JIrhI