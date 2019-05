Karriären slut för Andreas Romar – knäproblem sätter stopp för fortsatt tävlande: "Har fått leva min dröm"

View this post on Instagram

After 128 World Cup starts, 2 Olympic Games and 6 World Championships it is time to say good-bye. After a long spring with worsening knee problems, I have decided to end my professional ski-racing career. My knee would require a major cartilage surgery, followed by long recovery process, to be able to continue racing against the best in the world. Knowing what this process takes I know there is not enough in me to go through that one more time. For the last 12 years I have been living my dream, skiing around the world racing the best skiers in the world. It has truly been a pleasure boys! From growing up in the flattest part of Finland to skiing World Cup downhills, has been a long, but incredible journey. I cannot thank the people enough who have been part of it and been there for me day in and day out. To all my coaches, service, physios, doctors, team mates, fellow competitors, Vasa Skidklubb, Skisport Finland, Svenska Skidförbundet, DSV, sponsors, equipment suppliers, managers, friends, and last but not least my family: Mom, Dad, Tiitu, and my lovely girlfriend Keiju. THANK YOU! 🙏🙏🙏 Andy