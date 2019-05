Kontraktsförlängning: Juuso Riikola får fortsatt förtroende i Pittsburgh Penguins försvar

The Penguins have re-signed defenseman Juuso Riikola to a one-year, one-way contract worth $850,000.



Assistant GM Bill Guerin: “He’s a great skater that moves the puck really well. We expect him to make an even bigger impact this year.”



