Before my mothers recent passing, I made her a promise and today we did that promise justice ❤ In between the sunshine, thunder and rain, a beautiful rainbow appeared as I took part in a Grand Prix that was the first for our 9 year old FWB Hagels Amazing Shine. Beautiful 'Sami' became the third GP horse bred by my mother and we could not be more proud! He did it so well, scoring 66,23% and won his class!🥇🏆 During these sad times, it's inspiring to know that there is so much hope in our young promising horses. My mother's spirit will live on through them in the future. ❤