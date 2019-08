Klar semifinalseger mot U22-klassens Europamästare: Mira Potkonen får försvara sin EM-titel i morgondagens final

🥉 BRONZE 🥉



An incredible effort from @amybroadhurst12 but she loses out to the experienced Mira Potkonen in today's semi final.



A brilliant tournament for the Dundalk woman and she brings home a Bronze to Dealgan BC!



Well done Amy! 🇮🇪#TeamIreland #RoadToTokyo #20x20 pic.twitter.com/bzCrd3i8jZ