This pretty much sums up my feelings during the past 24h. I know that crying won’t make my foot better (but in case it does I’ll continue doing it for a couple of days) It’s going to take time, but I’ll be back 💪🏼 And thank you for all your sweet messages! 💕 . . . Trying to find something positive; I still got to do some really good races this year. I’ve proven that hard work pays off and damn I worked hard this year! Been doing everything as good as I possible could and I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m so thankful for the tremendous work my coach has putten in for me and it makes me really sad that we didn’t get to show what we worked for at Europeans. Break down, cry out and refocus 🌟