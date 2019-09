Kina vill ha OS-framgång i skidskytte – tar hjälp av Bjørndalen och Domratjeva

View this post on Instagram

We are glad to inform about beginning of our cooperation with China biathlon team. Young team with high ambitions and perspectives (potential) to improve and grow. From this day we are coming into daily training process and will be happy to cheer our years experience with the team, which will be a hoster of next winter Olympic Games. I became a head coach of all team and Darya is a coach of women's team now. We are full of motivation to give our best advices to the athletes, team stuff and everyone who works together with us on the way of reaching a good result, in our focus - to build high professional team, support and help each athlete to reach their own potential. And of course, we are happy to use a chance and help our favorite sport to develop around the world, in a countries, where biathlon and all winter sports have huge potential.