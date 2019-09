Ben Blood gjorde narr av maten som Ässät serverade – klubben bad om ursäkt: ”Ska inte se ut så där”

Hey @BennyBlood24. We are very sorry for what happened in Pori. As you know, Pori is Pori.😢



Anyways, If you manage to fit in Tappara’s roster next Friday you’ll have a chance to enjoy the best post game meal in Liiga. It’s up to you now🙋‍♂️#HCTPS #Turku #Liiga #Realfood