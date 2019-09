”Rötter från olika ställen gör livet spännande” – svenska rekordlöparen har mamma från Finland och pappa från Uganda, nu gör hon VM-debut efter sanslösa säsongen

View this post on Instagram

“Not only do I climb that doggone mountain. I enjoy climbing that mountain! I get a kick out of the mountain. I get a kick out of the fatigue! I get a kick out of the grind!!” - E.T (@etthehiphoppreacher) . . Yessssir! 👏🏽 Spending some time with my relatives in Finland this week, returning to the track where I ran my first steps. It’s a windy track and tbh sometimes I dread going to it even though I enjoy the place! . . Today was no different and I had a tough workout on the schedule...but I repeat: I get a kick out of the fatigue! I get a kick out of the grind!! 😤😤😤 . . Turn your negatives into positives🔥🔥🔥 YASS!