Fem personer knivhuggna i köpcenter i centrala Manchester

En stor polisinsats pågår vid ett köpcenter i centrala Manchester. Brittisk antiterror-polis bekräftar på Twitter att fem personer skadats i samband med ett knivdåd. De skadade har förts till sjukhus.

Polisen larmades till shoppingcentret Arndale på fredagen under lunchtid.

Ett videoklipp som delats på sociala medier visar hur en man hålls ner mot marken av polisen.

En man i 40-årsåldern har gripits i samband med attacken och polisens antiterrorenhet hanterar utredningen.

Det finns inga uppgifter om några döda för tillfället.

Storbritanniens premiärminister Boris Johnson säger sig vara chockad över händelsen på Twitter.

Källor: BBC, Manchester Evening News

Artikeln uppdateras.

