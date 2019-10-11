Fem personer knivhuggna i köpcenter i centrala Manchester

En stor polisinsats pågår vid ett köpcenter i centrala Manchester. Brittisk antiterror-polis bekräftar på Twitter att fem personer skadats i samband med ett knivdåd. De skadade har förts till sjukhus.
Specialist officers are continuing to respond to an incident at the Arndale shopping centre in #Manchester city centre. pic.twitter.com/HCiyKaIBV3— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 11, 2019
Polisen larmades till shoppingcentret Arndale på fredagen under lunchtid.
Ett videoklipp som delats på sociala medier visar hur en man hålls ner mot marken av polisen.
En man i 40-årsåldern har gripits i samband med attacken och polisens antiterrorenhet hanterar utredningen.
Det finns inga uppgifter om några döda för tillfället.
Shocked by the incident in Manchester and my thoughts are with the injured and all those affected. Thank you to our excellent emergency services who responded and who are now investigating what happened.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 11, 2019
Storbritanniens premiärminister Boris Johnson säger sig vara chockad över händelsen på Twitter.
Källor: BBC, Manchester Evening News
Artikeln uppdateras.