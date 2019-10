View this post on Instagram

Posted @withrepost • @onehealthproductions Helena Gualinga, daughter of the First Uprising, member of the Sarayaku community in the Ecuadorian Amazon is a global voice for indigenous rights and the protection of the living forest. This 17-year-old activist traveled to New York to march with her peers and fellow indigenous allies in the New York City Climate Strike on September 20th. While leading the indigenous block at Foley Square outside the United States Courthouse, Helena spoke on the dangers of activism and the targeted threats to her community and family for speaking up on climate issues and defending their territories in the Amazon. 📷:@allison_hanes @onehealthproductions #ourexistenceisourresistence #standwithHelena #standwiththeAmazon #standforrainforests #standforourclimate #indigenousrights #climatestrike #listentoouryouth #listentoindigenousvoices #amazonia