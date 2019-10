Mikko Rantanen fortsättningsvis glödhet – förlängde poängsviten ytterligare då Colorado tog ännu en seger och fortsätter som enda lag utan förluster

The @Avalanche remain undefeated in 2019-20.



Colorado recorded a season-opening win streak of five or more games for the fourth time in franchise history. Also: 1985-86 (7-0-0) as QUE, 1995-96 (5-0-0) and 2013-14 (6-0-0). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/fpRX5avtDN