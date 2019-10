Lionel Messi åldras som ett vin – satte svårslaget Champions League-rekord

Erling Braut Håland (🇸🇯), 19-years old, for Salzburg in 2019-20:



Game 1: ⚽⚽⚽

Game 2: 🅰

Game 3: ⚽

Game 4: ⚽⚽⚽

Game 5: ⚽⚽🅰

Game 6: ⚽

Game 7: ⚽

Game 8: ⚽⚽⚽🅰🅰

Game 9: ⚽⚽⚽

Game 10: —

Game 11: ⚽

Game 12: —

Game 13: ⚽



A goal involvement every 39:10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/iVbNoJKpu7