Världens troligtvis äldsta noshörning har dött vid en ålder av 57 år i Tanzania

View this post on Instagram

The oldest free-ranging black rhino (Fausta) dies at the age of 57 in the Ngorongoro Crater, Tanzania: It was kept in captivity for the last three years of its survival Fausta, a cow (female) eastern black rhino (Diceros birconis michaelli), died of suspected natural death at 2029 hours in captive environment in the Ngorongoro crater, Tanzania on 27th December 2019 at the age of 57. Records show that Fausta lived longest than any rhino in the world and survived in the Ngorongoro, free-ranging, for more than 54 years before it was kept in a sanctuary for the last three years of its life in 2016. Fausta was first located in the Ngorongoro crater in 1965 by a scientist from the University of Dar Es Salaam, at the age between 3 and 4 years. Her health begun to deteriorate in 2016, when we were forced to put the animal in captivity, after several attacks from Hyena and severe wounds thereafter. Fausta also lost sight or vision, which further compromise its survival ability in the wild. Rhino Fausta survived 57 years without bearing calves. Records also show that, Sana, a female southern white rhino, aged 55, was considered the world's oldest white rhino in captivity died, the western at the La Planete Sauvage Zoological park in France, in 2017. Records also show that on 11th May 2017, Elly, the then the oldest living black rhino in the United States, died at her home in the San Francisco Zoo at the age of 46. The life expectancy of rhinos is between 37 and 43 years in the wild and they can live up to 50 years and above in captivity. The authority continues with efforts to conservation the remaining rhinos in the crater mainly through the following strategies: 1. In situ conservation – on site 2. Ex situ conservation – zoos, sanctuaries 3. Translocation 4. Market restrictions and policy Dr. Freddy Manongi Conservation Commissioner Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority Tanzania