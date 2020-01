Utdragna förhandlingar satte livet på paus i en vecka – nu har Simon Skrabb nått drömmen: "Zlatan, Ronaldo ... jag har jobbat för det hela livet"

View this post on Instagram

I'm very Proud to join Brescia with its great history, it's an honor to be here and I'll do all I can on and off the pitch to pay back the trust 💙💪 Thanks to my former team IFK Norrköping and its fans that always been there for me, a great thanks also to my Agent Hasan Cetinkaya that did and will always do all for me and not least to my girlfriend and family that's close to my heart ❤