Knivhuggaren är en gammal bekant för polisen – motivet till dådet fortfarande oklart

Life is wonderful 💕 appreciate every single moment you are living. Everything may change in a blink of an eye. This morning I got stabbed by a total stranger at my own backyard. The huge knife did punch a whole from my upper back to my chest. But I was lucky as nothing vital broke 🙏 The Finnish medical system is amazing and I have been and I am still in very good hands. Just a reminder to you all - every day LIVE your life to the fullest and tell your loved ones how much you care about them ❤️ #Joy ❤️ #Sisu #lovelife #grateful