Camilla Richardsson tvingas avbryta sitt USA-läger – förhållandena ändrades dramatiskt sista dagarna: "Kunde blivit sjuk här och då är det långt hem"

View this post on Instagram

I was hoping to be able to stay in Flagstaff. But with the future weeks and months being so unpredictable, it is time for me to head back home 🏠 Even though it sucks, we all have to make changes to our plans at the moment. It is what it is and we just have to roll with it 🤷🏼‍♀️ . . Flagstaff, I hope we get to spend more time together next year! 🏔