OS-mästarens makalösa bedrift – genomförde ett triathlon i sitt eget hem och samlade in pengar till välgörande ändamål

View this post on Instagram

Quiet achievement. No world records were broken. I probably won't repeat. Let alone three-repeat. But nothing can put into words what unfolded today. And all in the 'comfort' of my own home. Thank you everyone who made this happen. Thank you everyone who supported online, watched, donated, rode, ran. Maybe even swam. Special thanks to all those who gave up their time to talk to me. Thank you to all those behind the scenes. To the endurance community who have raised over €200k already and counting. There will be the morning after the day before. But for now, it's family time. Without them, there is no #triathome #frodissimo #stayathome #unitedinhumanity