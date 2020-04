Världens snabbaste racermamma ville inte sitta vid sandlådan och prata om blöjbyten – allting förändrades när Emma Kimiläinen fick det gyllene samtalet ingen nånsin får

View this post on Instagram

Pole, victory and the fastest lap. 🤩 I didn't do it alone, I had plenty of people supporting me. The closest was of course my engineer Hiro and my mechanic Adam but many others too from @wseriesracing and @hitechgp . Thanks guys for the great work! And obviously I have got a lot of support from my family for the past months. Without the dedication, support and help, I could have not been able to recover so well because as a mother I usually can't lay in bed all day long... so thanks for the good nerves❤️. But I would like to dedicate the victory for the two amazing doctors Petri & JP + my osteopath coach Anssi and all the amazing @hintsaperformance specialists. It's because of you all, I'm back behind the wheel. Thank you 🙏 Congratulations to @alicepowellracing and @jamiechadwick55 on the podium finishes!_________________ 📷: @wseriesracing #wseries #rethinkracing #wrace5 #victory #womeninmotorsport #motorsport #ttfestivalassen #ttcircuitassen #ttassen