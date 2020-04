Pappans död fick alpinstjärnan Mikaela Shiffrin att tänka efter – talar ut om sorgen: "Ska aldrig ta något som en självklarhet"

View this post on Instagram

The devastation lingers, I imagine it will for some time... but what I can say beyond a shadow of a doubt is how lucky I feel to have a brother like you. I wish so much that we didn’t have to feel this pain, I wish you didn’t have to take on so much responsibility, I wish... so many things. But watching you face all of these challenges head on is... I don’t even know how to properly explain it. You give me hope. Hope that maybe, just maybe, we might be okay. Here’s to the best sibling in the universe. Love you T. #internationalsiblingsday #LateToThePunchButWhatElseIsNew @taylorshiffrin