Tim Sparv sparar inte på krutet då han kritiserar USA: ”I stället för att leda världen agerar man som en dinosaurie”

The United States of America. What the fuck? I’m sure I’m not the only one who grew up with a pretty rosy picture of the U, S and A. The land of possibility. Big, powerful and with high ideals. A country fighting for human rights in the world. A country who could hold others accountable if they didn’t share the same values. As the saying goes: ”When America sneezes, the world catches a cold.” Well, after everything that has happened, and is happening, you’re losing your friends around the world. The US today is a huge disappointment. Instead of being the world’s true leader you act like a dinosaur. You stop funding the WHO and you pull out of the Paris climate deal. You elect a president that makes Putin and Kreml look decent. You have all the power in the world but none of the empathy and tolerance that people in power should have. Instead you act like the big kid on the playground. But there’s hope. For a few days I felt sick everytime I opened my social media channels. I was constantly expecting the worst. Another killing. Another hate crime. But instead I started seeing people united. On TV I saw protests all over the country and on social media my feed was filled with people from all over the world wanting a change. A real change this time. It was like, America, we’re watching, and we’ve had enough. It’s our time to hold The United States of America accountable. Do what YOU can. In the end it’s up to the American people to do most of the work but everyone has a chance to use their platform. Being silent, not taking a stance, is the comfortable option that us white people too often concede to. Now it’s time to tweet, post, write, support and help in anyway you can. It’s time to make the people in power uncomfortable. Time will tell if we’ll look up to the US in the future or not. Are they willing to accept that there’s something fundamentally wrong in their society? Are they willing to accept that they’ve let the black community down and that they’ve failed to build a country where EVERYONE is treated equally? I hope so. It’s going to demand everyone to move this nation in the right direction. So in the words of Barack Obama: ”Let’s get to work!"