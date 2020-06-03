Tim Sparv sparar inte på krutet då han kritiserar USA: ”I stället för att leda världen agerar man som en dinosaurie”

Fotbollslandslagets kapten, den defensiva mittfältaren, Tim Sparv går på offensiven mot USA i ett långt inlägg på sociala medier. Sparv hävdar att USA håller på att tappa sina vänner världen över på grund av sin inställning till mänskliga rättigheter och internationellt samarbete. Dagens USA är en enorm besvikelse, skriver Sparv.
USA har varit i blickfånget de senaste dagarna i och med de otaliga demonstrationerna mot polisvåld. Detta efter att George Floyd omkommit i samband med ett brutalt polisingripande i Minneapolis.
Tim Sparv är förbluffad över USA:s moraliska förfall – i sin uppväxt beundrade han det stora och mäktiga landet som hade höga ideal. USA var ett land som kämpade för mänskliga rättigheter och ställde nationer som inte hade samma värderingar till svars, skriver han.
– Dagens USA är en enorm besvikelse. I stället för att leda världen agerar man som en dinosaurie. Man stoppar sin finansiering av WHO och drar sig ur klimatavtal. Man väljer en president som beter sig på ett sätt som gör att Putin och Kreml ter sig anständiga i jämförelse.
– USA har all makt i världen men inget av den empati eller tolerans som de som är i maktposition borde ha. I stället beter man sig som ett stort barn i lekparken.
"Dags att skrida till verket"
Tim Sparv skriver att han mått illa av då han följt de sociala medierna de senaste dagarna. Han förväntade sig hela tiden det värsta. Ett nytt mord. Eller ett nytt hatbrott.
– I stället började jag se folk som stod enade. Jag såg protester runtom hela landet och på sociala medier vill folk runt hela världen få en förändring till stånd. Det kändes som: USA vi håller ögonen på er och vi har fått nog.
Han uppmanar nu alla att ställa Amerikas förenta stater till svars. Nu är tiden inne att twittra, skriva inlägg, visa sitt stöda och hjälpa till råder han.
– Tiden att göra makthavarna illa till mods är kommen.
Sparv avslutar sitt inlägg genom att citera Barack Obama:
– ”Dags att skrida till verket!” (”Let’s get to work”)
The United States of America. What the fuck? I’m sure I’m not the only one who grew up with a pretty rosy picture of the U, S and A. The land of possibility. Big, powerful and with high ideals. A country fighting for human rights in the world. A country who could hold others accountable if they didn’t share the same values. As the saying goes: ”When America sneezes, the world catches a cold.” Well, after everything that has happened, and is happening, you’re losing your friends around the world. The US today is a huge disappointment. Instead of being the world’s true leader you act like a dinosaur. You stop funding the WHO and you pull out of the Paris climate deal. You elect a president that makes Putin and Kreml look decent. You have all the power in the world but none of the empathy and tolerance that people in power should have. Instead you act like the big kid on the playground. But there’s hope. For a few days I felt sick everytime I opened my social media channels. I was constantly expecting the worst. Another killing. Another hate crime. But instead I started seeing people united. On TV I saw protests all over the country and on social media my feed was filled with people from all over the world wanting a change. A real change this time. It was like, America, we’re watching, and we’ve had enough. It’s our time to hold The United States of America accountable. Do what YOU can. In the end it’s up to the American people to do most of the work but everyone has a chance to use their platform. Being silent, not taking a stance, is the comfortable option that us white people too often concede to. Now it’s time to tweet, post, write, support and help in anyway you can. It’s time to make the people in power uncomfortable. Time will tell if we’ll look up to the US in the future or not. Are they willing to accept that there’s something fundamentally wrong in their society? Are they willing to accept that they’ve let the black community down and that they’ve failed to build a country where EVERYONE is treated equally? I hope so. It’s going to demand everyone to move this nation in the right direction. So in the words of Barack Obama: ”Let’s get to work!"