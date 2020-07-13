Skådespelaren Kelly Preston är död

Den amerikanska skådespelaren Kelly Preston har dött 57 år gammal. Hennes man John Travolta bekräftar nyheten på Instagram.
– Det är med ett mycket tungt hjärta som jag måste informera er om att min vackra fru Kelly förlorat sin två år långa kamp mot bröstcancer, skriver Travolta.
Preston, född Kelly Smith i Honolulu år 1962, inledde sin skådespelarkarriär år 1985.
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
Hon har medverkat i filmer såsom Twins, What a Girl Wants, Mischief och Jerry Maguire.
Hon gjorde sin sista roll i filmen Gotti: In the Shadow of My Father där hon spelade Victoria Gotti, fru till maffiabossen John Gotti Sr som spelades av sin riktiga man, Travolta.
Källa: AFP, Reuters