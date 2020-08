Debuterande Atalanta fem före överraskande seger – PSG stod för otrolig vändning och knep första semifinalplatsen i Champions League på 25 år

It could also have been awarded to 𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗖 𝗠𝗔𝗫𝗜𝗠 𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗣𝗢-𝗠𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 💉 pic.twitter.com/2eugFNRl7l