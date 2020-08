Roope Hintz bröt långa måltorkan i slutspelet – Miro Heiskanen på väg mot nytt klubbrekord i Dallas

Miro Heiskanen collects his 10th assist of the 2020 postseason.



The @DallasStars franchise record for most assists in a single playoff year is 12, set by Craig Hartsburg (12 in 1981) and matched by Sergei Zubov (12 in 1999). #NHLStats https://t.co/vhrVvagpi0 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/f1K1NP9Pu8