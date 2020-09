Blixtmål av Radulov i förlängningen – avgjorde matchen för Dallas efter bara 31 sekunder och Heiskanen nära nytt rekord

Shea Theodore of the @GoldenKnights scored his seventh goal this postseason (7-11—18 in 18 GP) to move into a tie with Victor Hedman (7-6—13 in 15 GP) for the League lead among defensemen.

#NHLStats https://t.co/K2DjYR1dT2 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/a9TvRyLoGF