Dallas hålls vid liv tack vare Corey Perrys förlängningsmål – Miro Heiskanen stiger på rankinglistan

In on the 2-2 goal for his @DallasStars tonight, Miro Heiskanen joins Paul Coffey (25 in 1985), Al MacInnis (24 in 1989) & Brian Leetch (23 in '94) as the only defenceman to get a 20+ assist #StanleyCup Playoff. Of those, the prior 3 all won a Conn Smythe Trophy for their efforts pic.twitter.com/SPYTxIGzq9