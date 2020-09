Tampa Bay tvingas klara sig utan lagkaptenen Steven Stamkos resten av finalserien: ”Han gjorde allt han kunde”

Steven Stamkos became the second NHL player – and first in more than 80 years – to score a goal while skating in his first game of the playoffs during the #StanleyCup Final. The other was Billy Taylor Sr. with Toronto in 1940 (Game 2 vs. NYR).#NHLStats: https://t.co/paTUCACJI8 pic.twitter.com/NATYyuBdz0