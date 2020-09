New York Rangers bekräftar – Henrik Lundqvist blir utköpt från kontraktet: "En av de bästa målvakterna någonsin"

View this post on Instagram

THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING! 15 years ago, I played my first game for @nyrangers. I came here with high hopes and big dreams but in my wildest imagination, I could never have pictured the amazing ride that lay ahead. Representing this organization has been the biggest source of pride and joy in my life. I’m so grateful for the opportunity, for the friendships and for all the great memories created wearing the red, white and blue. I will always cherish my time as a Ranger. From the bottom of my heart, thank you! ❤️🤍💙